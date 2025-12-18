Man Utd kids have ‘reactionary hissy fits’ after Mainoo brother ‘tantrum’

Manchester United’s youngsters are having ‘tantrums’ by posting images of themselves with trophies on Instagram. Disgusting.

There’s nothing quite like the disgust of middle-aged men towards young people…

We don’t care about the young folks

We feel like the Daily Telegraph‘s James Ducker is not quite old enough to be shouting at clouds, but maybe it’s an out-of-date picture.

Or maybe working at the Telegraph inevitably makes you eventually start adding ‘young people’ to the trans women, foreigns, all the other women, BBC list of distrust.

How else to explain ‘Manchester United youngsters must end culture of social media moaning’ and talk of ‘tantrums’ on the back of…well, the square root of f*** all.

It wasn’t Kobbie Mainoo who called for Manchester United to ‘FREE KOBBIE MAINOO’, so we can hardly lay the blame at that particular Manchester United youngster’s door.

Ducker can, though, as he claims that Mainoo must have tacitly agreed with his half-brother because it took 36 hours for the image to be deleted from the Instagram of a man generously described as a ‘reality TV celebrity’.

Yes, Manchester United youngsters really must end culture of their half-siblings’ social media moaning. It is a blight on the game.

But Ducker is not done there as he reports that the ‘Mainoo episode came hours after two other United academy players, Harry Amass and Chido Obi, responded to public criticism from Amorim by uploading cryptic social media posts on Instagram that felt very much like ripostes to the manager’s comments’.

Those ‘ripostes’ are as weak as the ‘juice’ on an all-inclusive holiday. Amass posted an image of his Player of the Month trophy at Sheffield Wednesday and Chido Obi a picture of him scoring for Manchester United’s Under-21s. ‘Tantrums’? Really? We guess it was apt after the ‘rampage’.

Actually, it gets worse, as Ducker refers to ‘reactionary hissy fits’. Somebody is having a reactionary hissy fit here and it’s not Harry Amass.

The reality is young players are going to experience far worse over their careers should they make it at senior level, so bleating at the first whiff of a reproach is not going to help them. How do they expect to handle the Old Trafford pressure cooker if this is the reaction to a few ill-judged words?

We repeat: Amass posted an image of his Player of the Month trophy at Sheffield Wednesday and Chido Obi a picture of him scoring for Manchester United’s Under-21s. Their reactions could not have been more mild.

Oh but ‘it smacks of immaturity and an inflated air of entitlement’ screams the old man, who remembers the halcyon days before social media when young Manchester United players maturely went to Christmas parties and were accused of serious sexual assaults. Oh for the good old days…

Over at the Mirror, we’re told that ‘Kobbie Mainoo’s famous brother stitched him up at Man Utd before viral T-shirt stunt’.

Oh this sounds juicy. Is he the famous Manchester United mole? Has he stuck two fingers up at Ruben Amorim from the stands?

Or was he on Love Island, thus earning Mainoo the imaginative nickname of ‘Love Island’ from the Manchester United kitman? It’s that one, isn’t it? It’s a stitch-up, alright.

Salah days

You might think that Mo Salah being at AFCON would slow down Mo Salah headlines but the Mirror do not want to live in a world where Mo Salah headlines are slowed down…

Mo Salah could be back at Liverpool sooner than expected as AFCON fears raised

And what are these AFCON fears that have been raised?

Fears of Mohamed Salah’s Egypt failing at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations have increased with a new supercomputer predicting a stunning early exit.

Oh FFS. This might be a new low of new lows.