What the hell were Manchester United doing in Malaysia? Are they mad? They should all be lying down in a dark room, trying to forget how bad they’ve been. It’s like they’re just pretending everything is normal when it’s an absolute bin fire. This is no way to run a business and certainly not a football club.

It doesn’t take the wisdom of Solomon to realise a) earning £7.8million from a trip to Malaysia is peanuts which they routinely fritter away on poor players and which they could surely drum up through a commercial deal for United-endorsed pressed duck feet or something, b) they’ll ruin the brand further by losing games and playing poorly, c) the players will be exhausted and humiliated by being beaten, which means they’ll not be rested or inspired for a new season, meaning more failure, and d) there’s a limit to how much you can charge to see such a terrible team, putting off more fans than they can attract, making them feel resentful towards the club. Things are going downhill and fast, aided by Airhead Jim’s lack of basic business acumen.

The club clearly sees the players like donkeys at the beach, forgetting that they are actually human. Does anyone think the best way to get over an appalling season is to get booed off in Malaysia? Actually booed off in Kuala Lumpur by people who had paid up to £260 to witness these sweating bodies being hopeless. These have been loyal followers, prepared to pay to see the club, even in the knowledge it likely won’t be the first team.

That is no way to enhance your brand, to say the least. Do you think they’ll keep buying merchandise in these circumstances? You do, don’t you, Ratcliffe, you fool.

Only a mean, insensitive cretin like thick-as-a-brick Jim would think this is a good idea. The manager obviously doesn’t have any confidence, saying, “We don’t have it in us not to choke in every exercise, in every game – that is what happened. I always feel guilty for the performance of the team since the first game I was here,” as he continues his ‘please sack me’ campaign in earnest.

This sort of overseas tour fails to see that every season is just one part of every year; what you do in the summer influences what happens in the new campaign. Players don’t just reboot in mid-August and start fresh again and I really don’t think this is appreciated. Given that pre-season will start in mid-July and internationals are in the second week of June, they’ve all got about four weeks’ rest, unless Stupid Wurzel has got another trip planned, probably to the Arctic to play Eskimos.

They obviously need a good rest and a re-set, not flogging even harder. They’re no good and don’t play well together, but it’s not a lack of games to blame. The football matters. It should be at the core but it seems almost incidental. Losing to sides you should easily beat just makes everything, on all levels, worse. Just playing terribly in more games isn’t going to make them improve. Even winning occasionally has proved to be nothing but a blip in a long-term trend.

Failure is endemic and needs correcting from the boardroom to the pitch. And to do all this just after the season ended seems more akin to punishment. And don’t forget, players need to be sold and desperately. Given how mediocre they are, exposing their inadequacy is probably a bad idea if you want to get rid of them (and why wouldn’t you?) and want to get a decent price for them.

They already have little or no leverage as it is; getting beaten in Malaysia just makes it easier for buyers to drive down the price, giving them less money to replace them with. How did this stupid actually become a billionaire?

These things don’t take a degree in Business Studies to work out. It seems there is no limit to some people’s ability to see black as white as they go about their business, doubtless wondering who broke all the china in the shop and sh*t up the walls, completely unaware it’s them.

It’s clear the people involved in driving this juggernaut don’t know where they’re going, haven’t even got a driving licence and are wearing a blindfold. Put more prosaically, they’re sh*te. The trouble is, they don’t realise, even as they plough the juggernaut into the sea. They think they’re great and can do no wrong, even as the once-great edifice crumbles to dust at their feet. Their delusion is total. But you can’t tell stupid people they’re stupid because they’re too stupid to understand.

Their obsession with generating money is making them worse and effectively crippling them. I repeat, £7.8 million, that’s all they’re generating by doing this. That’s 10% of an Antony. It’ll pay a player’s wages for approximately four months. In return they get a knackered, demoralised squad and a devalued, reviled brand. Is it worth it? Only a fool would say yes. But that’s exactly who is in charge. Shambolic.