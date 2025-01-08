According to reports, Kobbie Mainoo is ‘unhappy’ with Manchester United’s ‘initial’ contract offer amid interest from Premier League giants Chelsea.

The United academy product enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in 2023/24 as he shone for his boyhood club and England.

Mainoo has endured a slow start to this season as it’s appeared he’s suffered from burn-out, but he produced a brilliant performance against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite this, it’s emerged that Man Utd have opened the door to letting Mainoo leave as this pure profit sale could potentially significantly boost Ruben Amorim’s budget.

On Tuesday night, a report revealed the ‘truth’ about Mainoo’s future with two reasons for opening the transfer door amid interest from Chelsea, who are ‘leading’ the race to sign him.

It’s understood that United’s preference would be to keep Mainoo, but they could be forced into a sale if the conditions are right. The 19-year-old is under contract until 2027 and talks over a new deal have taken place.

A report from Manchester United News claims Mainoo is ‘unhappy with the initial terms United have offered for a new contract amid sudden uncertainty over his future’.

It is also noted that they ‘do not want to drive him out of the club’, while a report from The Guardian explains why Man Utd have changed their stance on selling Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

The report claims the three players were previously ‘deemed untouchable’, but this is no longer the case with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘recognising’ that they have been ‘poor sellers’.

