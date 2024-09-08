Koeman reacts to De Ligt mistakes as Man Utd defender produces nightmare Netherlands display

Ronald Koeman was forced to defend Man Utd defender Matthijs de Ligt after his poor performance in the Netherlands’ win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Dutch cruised to a convincing 5-2 victory over the eastern European side on Saturday with Joshua Zirkzee, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst and Xavi Simons scoring their goals.

Ermedin Demirovic made it 1-1 on 27 minutes with the Bosnian forward taking advantage of some poor defending from De Ligt – who signed for Man Utd from Bayern Munich in the summer – to get his side back on level terms.

Disappointing positioning from De Ligt had played Demirovic onside, while the Man Utd centre-back was guilty of ball-watching as Edin Dzeko made it 3-2 on 73 minutes before Weghorst and Simons’ late goals secured the Nations League points for the Netherlands.

Speaking about Demirovic’s goal in the first half, Netherlands boss Koeman said: “Xavi Simons should have done better. He was marking their left midfielder and suddenly walked away from him.

“Of course, the centre-backs are positioning themselves wrong too.”

When asked if he was concerned by the performance of Man Utd defender De Ligt, Koeman replied: “He himself realises that he was in the wrong position.

“This should not happen, but mistakes are part of football. I think it is unfair to make a big deal out of it.”

And Koeman felt his side should have been out of sight before Dzeko struck in the second half to give Bosnia and Herzegovina a chance of the three points.

The former Everton and Barcelona boss added: “We played very well in possession of the ball.

“Very fresh, fast, often finding the people between the lines. We certainly had a good phase after the break, but then the match has to over.

“When you concede two goals, you take that with you. When it was 3-2 you also saw some doubt in the team, while which wasn’t necessary if you looked at the statistics.

“The opposition scored two goals out of very little.”

Netherlands boss Koeman said earlier this week that Steven Bergwijn’s international career is over after his move to Saudi Arabia.

Former Tottenham winger Bergwijn on Monday completed a transfer from Ajax to Al Ittihad – a switch Koeman claims is based on money.

“The book is basically closed,” Koeman said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think that when you’re 26, the ambition should be sporting and not financial. He could have stayed at Ajax, that’s not bad either. And I think they pay pretty well there too.

“Anyway, everyone has a different view and it’s their choice. I personally wouldn’t have made it.”

Asked if Bergwijn had spoken to him before signing, Koeman said: “No. I think he would have known what I would have said.”

Georginio Wijnaldum, 33, was in the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 despite playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

But Koeman added: “He had problems at Paris St Germain and this was the only opportunity for him to play. In addition, there is a difference in age.”

Bergwijn, who has 35 international caps, was left out of the Netherlands squad for the Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany.