New Man Utd signing’s brother tried to block transfer to Old Trafford amid Galatasaray interest

The brother of new Man Utd signing Senne Lammens attempted to stop him from joining the Red Devils but the Premier League club “gave him the best feeling”.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season under Ruben Amorim with Man Utd gaining four points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

INEOS spent over £200m backing Amorim in the summer transfer window despite Man Utd finishing 15th last season and failing to qualify for European competition.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Lammens all joined the Red Devils over the summer window as Man Utd moved a number of players on too.

Improving the goalkeeping department was a key priority in the summer with rumours on deadline day that Man Utd were ‘leaning towards’ signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez over Lammens.

However, the Red Devils completed the signing of Lammens for a reported fee of €21m from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, which saw Andre Onana complete a move away from Old Trafford to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Things could have been different if Lammens – who was also linked with a move to Galatasaray – had listened to his brother with his sibling, Tom Lammens, warning him that numerous players have previously “succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t reach their full potential”.

Lammens’ brother told Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad: “There’s a lot of quality, you play for trophies there [at Galatasaray], and Senne could perhaps immediately make his mark in the Champions League.

“I was initially sceptical about a move to United, because many players there had already succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t reach their full potential.

“But ultimately, it was Senne who had to make the decision. United gave him the best feeling.

“Partly because Tony Coton, United’s goalkeeping scout, had been following him for almost a year and was very convinced of his qualities.

“It would also be great if the club could return to its former glory and if Senne could contribute to that.”

Former Belgian top flight manager Johan Boskamp disagreed with Amorim’s decision to leave Lammens out of his starting XI for their Manchester Derby clash with Man City on Sunday, which they lost 3-0.

Boskamp told Voetbal Primeur: “I would have started him straight away.”

Altay Bayindir started in net in front of Lammens and asked if Man Utd made the right call to make the Belgian’s first start a non-derby fixture, Boskamp added: “Nonsense! We’re talking about Manchester United here. One of the most highly publicised clubs in the world.

“No matter who they play, there’s always pressure. Every little mistake is magnified. That’s just part of being a club. If you can’t handle that, you shouldn’t sign there.”

