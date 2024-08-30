Man Utd land signing No 6 as Ugarte finally announced, with sell-on clause details revealed

Manchester United have announced their sixth signing of the summer, with midfielder Manuel Ugarte joining the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain.

United’s other transfers this window have largely been plain sailing. They got Joshua Zirzkee done pretty quickly, before beating Real Madrid to Leny Yoro in a statement move.

Moves for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui took a little bit longer, particularly given Aaron Wan-Bissaka had to be moved on before the latter could come through the door.

But conditions of the deal for Ugarte, with suggestions over the price, whether it would be a loan or a permanent signing, and other things meant at points it was shrouded in doubt.

But that may make it all the sweeter, particularly with the move getting over the line on deadline day, and Ugarte essentially being the only addition to an ageing midfield, after 18-year-old Sekou Kone was said to first be playing for the academy after his deadline day move.

Indeed, days after the Ugarte transfer was reported by insiders, United have confirmed that they have signed the Uruguayan until at least 2029, with an option to extend the move for another year.

It has been reported that it is worth an initial €50million (£42million) with add-ons totalling another €10million (£8.4million).

Personal terms were agreed upon in July, so the move has been a long time coming for both United and Ugarte, who has been eager to head to Old Trafford since learning of interest.

“It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player,” Ugarte said.

It has also been reported that PSG inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause for a future sale.

While United have a big game against Liverpool coming up at the weekend, Ugarte is not expected to be available, so his first taste of action with the Red Devils is likely going to be after the international break.

