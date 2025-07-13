Ruben Amorim and Man Utd have work to do this summer.

According to reports, Manchester United have suffered their ‘latest blow’ as they are set to miss out on another summer transfer target.

This summer is vital for the Red Devils as they need to do plenty of business after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy in 2024/25.

However, Man Utd have endured a frustrating start to this summer’s transfer window, with Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon their only signings. They are also struggling to offload their unwanted talents as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony remain contracted to the Premier League giants.

In recent weeks, Ruben Amorim‘s side have been focused on signing Matheus Cunha, but this has turned into a prolonged battle as they are yet to meet Brentford’s asking price of around £65-70million.

Another priority for Man Utd is to sign a striker, but they have had to turn to alternative options after missing out on their preferred targets.

United initially prioritised a move for Liam Delap and this deal looked likely, but the striker eventually decided to join Chelsea after they qualified for the Champions League.

Man Utd are also set to miss out on Viktor Gyokeres, with the 2025 top scorer in Europe contender making it clear that he prefers a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

It has been suggested that this could lead the Red Devils to turn to the free agent market for a new striker, with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic mooted as an option.

The 25-year-old grabbed 17 goals and five assists in 44 appearances across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign, but it has been reported that the Turin side are looking to get him off the books due to their financial difficulties.

Vlahovic is only under contract until 2026, but with bids yet to arrive, recent reports have indicated that the Serie A giants are considering cancelling his contract so he can be involved in a free transfer.

This represents a decent option for Man Utd, but The Sun claim they have suffered their ‘latest blow’ as ‘bargain striker’ Vlahovic’ is set to ‘snub’ the Premier League giants for AC Milan.

