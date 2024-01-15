Man Utd latest: Ten Hag throuple uncovered as Ratcliffe becomes taller when elevated

Erik ten Hag is under pressure as Sir Jim Ratcliffe comes into the club.

Erik ten Hag went for a ‘candlelit’ dinner ‘just hours’ after the Tottenham draw as the new Man Utd investor stood on a thing to deliver what was sorely needed

Smelling a Rat

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘s presence at Old Trafford for Sunday’s Premier League match didn’t go unnoticed by Gary Neville’ – Mirror.

Astonishing observation skills.

Where’s the Rat?

Obviously, it’s worth reiterating that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United has not yet been ratified and he literally has no power as it stands. It’s especially worth reiterating when you read headlines like this on the Express: ‘Roy Keane doubles down on Rasmus Hojlund criticism as Jim Ratcliffe sent Man Utd demand’.

Does Roy Keane mention Ratcliffe? Does he balls. Does he even make a demand? Does he balls.

But Man Utd…blah…Ratcliffe…blah…fill in the blanks and hoover up the clicks.

Those were the dais, my friend

Over at the Manchester Evening News:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already giving Manchester United something the Glazers never did

Because the one thing Manchester United needed more than anything was – no, not a title challenge – for a co-owner to spend five minutes talking with members of the media so Samuel Luckhurst could begin a story thus:

Sir Jim Ratcliffe stood more imposingly than Andre Onana for Tottenham’s equaliser. The dais in the Old Trafford press conference room elevated Ratcliffe, well over six feet, closer to the ceiling.

Standing on something makes a man taller. More as we get it.

Candle in the wind

Sir Jim Ratcliffe might not have any direct power at Manchester United but he does have the sway to make Erik ten Hag summon his agent to…have dinner with him.

Erik ten Hag meets with his agent for dinner just hours after Sir Jim Ratcliffe watched his first Man United game since £1.3bn minority takeover – with the Dutchman under significant pressure at Old Trafford

Ring the ‘just hours’ alarm because the MailOnline have pictures of Ten Hag going for dinner with two friends.

Quite when he was supposed to eat dinner after a 4.30pm kick-off is unclear but the implication is absolutely clear: Ten Hag needs to start planning after Ratcliffe appeared at Old Trafford.

Five times in a short piece, the Mail tells us it was ‘just hours’ or ‘just a few hours’ after the 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Was he supposed to starve himself after the disappointing draw as some kind of penance?

But we turn to The Sun for the real juice on this dinner date:

Erik ten Hag enjoys candle lit dinner with agent Kees Vos following Man Utd’s chaotic draw with Tottenham

Because the real clicks are in somehow suggesting that Ten Hag and his agent are involved in some kind of romantic relationship. Which would explain why he persuaded him to spend all that money on Antony, at least.

This is particularly curious because two of The Sun’s pictures clearly show a third man. Have they uncovered a Dutch throuple?

SLAM funk

Erik ten Hag is not a man prone to an outburst so Mediawatch was surprised to read this MailOnline headline:

Erik ten Hag SLAMS decision not to award a penalty after Alejandro Garnacho was brought down in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham… as Red Devils boss insists Sir Jim Ratcliffe saw ‘a team fighting for each other’

Not even a ‘slam’ but a ‘SLAM’. Wow. So just how did he lose his sh*t?

Asked if he was surprised that Udogie’s challenge did not go to VAR, Ten Hag replied: ‘Yes. What can you do? But I am used to it, all season that is the case. At Spurs there was similar, a clear handball from Romero and I can list a number more. ‘In some point of the season I think it will turn to our side. Let’s hope for that.’

Don’t know about you guys but whenever Mediawatch is moved to SLAM something, we ask ‘what can you do?’ before quietly hoping that things take a turn for the better.

I guess that’s why they call them the Blues

Never mind the football because the top story on The Sun football homepage is all about the transfers:

CHELSEA are reportedly lining up sensational transfer moves for Karim Benzema or Roberto Firmino to solve their striker problems.

And the source is good: Chelsea insider Matt Law in the Daily Telegraph.

So let’s see how what he wrote to inform The Sun that Chelsea are ‘lining up sensational transfer moves’…

Taking a risk on a striker who has been prolific in Portugal or Holland is unlikely to yield instant results, which perhaps leaves Chelsea having to consider the possibility of trying to find a short-term loan option from Saudi Arabia in the form of Roberto Firmino or even Karim Benzema.

Hmmm. That’s not quite the same, is it?

They’re not ‘lining up’ anything; Law is quite clearly speculating, writing that perhaps (first brake) Chelsea will have to consider (it’s not happening yet) the possibility (third brake) of trying to find a short-term loan.

Still, it’s clearly the biggest thing happening in football right now.