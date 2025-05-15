Man Utd ‘launch bid’ for Athletic Bilbao star as record-breaking sale ‘gains traction’

Man Utd have ‘launched a bid’ for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been a real mess for most of the Premier League season with Ruben Amorim’s side winning just ten of their 36 matches to date.

That has left Man Utd 16th in the Premier League table with only four sides in the English top flight scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils this campaign.

Despite their terrible Premier League form this season, Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League if they beat Tottenham in the Europa League final next week.

Victory over Spurs next Wednesday would help give INEOS some breathing room in the transfer market with the Champions League riches giving them a potentially increased budget.

But there is still the likelihood that Man Utd could have to sell some of their players in order to rebuild Amorim’s squad with Bruno Fernandes the highest profile named to be linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford.

Fernandes has reportedly been identified by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal as their ‘top target’ for the summer and are ‘ready to make a record-breaking offer’ to the Portugal international.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd ‘have set their sights on’ a move for Athletic Bilbao star Sancet ‘as a target to bolster their midfield’.

The report insists that the Premier League side have ‘launched a bid’ for Sancet, who has emerged as a ‘signing option in light of the possible departure’ of Fernandes, ‘whose move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League is already gaining traction’.

Man Utd ‘value Sancet as a suitable candidate to fill Fernandes’ role’ but it could be tricky to get the midfielder – who has contributed 17 goals and three assists this season – out of his Athletic Bilbao contract which runs until 2032.

Athletic Bilbao have ‘made it clear that it is not willing to negotiate his transfer, and any offer would have to meet the €80 million buyout clause’.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock insists Man Utd could be forced to sell Fernandes in the summer as they “may see him as the lifeline to reinvest in the squad”.

Warnock told Casino Apps: “No transfer is off limits for Manchester United, especially if they lose the Europa League final. That includes Bruno Fernandes – they will need funds, and they may see him as the lifeline to reinvest in the squad.

“I know there have been links to the Saudi Pro League, I’d hope he’s more ambitious than that. The money he’ll be on at United will be more than sufficient, but you just never know in football. United’s hand may be forced by financial constraints.”