Man Utd are ready to blow their entire summer transfer budget on Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already spent loads on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who joined from Brentford and Wolves respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon also joined from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd finished last season with the fifth lowest goals tally in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim’s side could only manage a 15th-placed finish.

A new centre-forward has been top of their agenda this summer with Liam Delap an early target for INEOS before he swapped Ipswich Town for Chelsea earlier in the transfer window.

Man Utd soon narrowed down their striker search to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins before finally opting to pursue the former in recent weeks.

Newcastle are also very interested in Sesko with the Magpies make an offer worth €80m last week for the Slovenia international, while transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man Utd ‘also held talks with Leipzig on Saturday evening’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Newcastle prepared to improve their €75m+€5m offer to Leipzig with optimism a fee and structure can be agreed. Fixed fee already meets Leipzig’s valuation. Manchester United also held talks with Leipzig on Saturday evening.

‘Both clubs waiting on Benjamin Sesko’s decision, which is now expected quickly. Newcastle now feel in a position to move fast on the club-to-club side. Manchester United yet to place any formal bid, but one will be forthcoming if Sesko gives the green light. Leipzig aware.’

However, Spanish website Fichajes claims that Man Utd are ‘willing to shake up the market with a monumental offer’ for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The Red Devils are apparently ‘faced with the complications in closing the arrival of’ Sesko with the Slovenian ‘closing in’ on a transfer to Newcastle.

And now Man Utd have ‘launched a historic offer’ for Vinicius with INEOS reportedly ‘allocating their entire summer investment to the signing of the Brazilian.’

The report adds: ‘The English club is preparing a €200 million offer to convince Real Madrid, which has yet to renew its contract with the striker and is experiencing tensions with him due to salary disagreements.’

The situation at Real Madrid has ‘opened a gap that United wants to exploit’ and INEOS ‘believe Vinícius could be the flagship signing of a new era’.

Fichajes continues: ‘Negotiations with Madrid remain stalled, and without Saudi Arabian millions as an alternative, the prospects of a move to the Premier League are gaining strength.’