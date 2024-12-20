Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘launch an offer’ to sign Real Sociedad star Luka Sucic, while INEOS have doubts about another midfielder.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has a big job at Man Utd as the Premier League giants have lost three of their past five matches across all competitions.

This form leaves Man Utd 13th in the Premier League table, but they are only six points adrift of the Champions League places.

The Red Devils are linked with several potential targets ahead of the January transfer window and Sucic is the latest possible target to get a mention.

After successful spells at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined La Liga outfit Real Sociedad for around £8m in the summer.

The Croatia international’s positive start to this season has seemingly not gone unnoticed as a report in Spain claims Man Utd ‘want to steal’ him from Real Sociedad.

READ: Rashford slammed for taking ‘flamethrower’ to Amorim relationship as ‘era of tough-nut footballer’ dies with Walker



It is claimed that Man Utd are already ready to ‘launch an offer’ to sign the midfielder. The report explains:

‘The English giant seems willing to launch an offer of 40 million euros (around £33m) to secure the services of the young 22-year-old midfielder.’

As mentioned, Man Utd reportedly have plenty of players on their radar and Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson is another option.

In the summer, the 24-year-old was reportedly targeted by several Premier League clubs and could secure himself a big move elsewhere in January or next summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd transfers: Amorim ‘requests three Galacticos’ with trio named in £166m ‘squad rebuild’

👉 Man City have shock ‘interest’ in loan deal for Man Utd star with £50m option

👉 Man Utd eye £95m double swoop as Romano reveals player is ‘close to signing’

German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Man Utd are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Ederson, but club chiefs are clashing on this possible deal.

Plettenberg explained: “Once again been told that #Ederson is one of the few names Manchester United are seriously considering for the central midfield position

“Some decision-makers are fully convinced of his abilities. However, there is not yet a complete consensus within the club. For this reason, there are no concrete negotiations at this stage.

“But #MUFC have gathered all the necessary information and have scouted him multiple times. Contract with Atalanta until 2027. Price valuation. €50-60m (a maximum of around £46m).”

The futures of several Man Utd stars are in doubt heading into 2025 and Antony is one player who has been linked with an exit. Despite this, Amorim has promised to “help him be a better player”.

Amorim said: “He needs more confidence. I will help him to be a better player. If you remember the Antony in Ajax…

“He lacks a little bit of confidence to go one against one. He will improve… he just has to do that, to work really hard”.