Federico Valverde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made an offer to swap some of their players for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings last summer as they made their attack the priority with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joining.

Man Utd will now put midfield signings first this summer with the Red Devils look for at least two in that position, while left-wing and left-back are also areas they want to improve.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous midfielders over the last few months after failing to strenfthen that position in either of the last two windows.

And now reports in Spain claim they are once again attempting a move for Real Madrid midfielder Valverde with the Uruguay international ‘involved in negotiations’ with Man Utd.

The Red Devils have ‘tried again to sign him, as they have done on a couple of occasions in the past’ with the Uruguayan one of the best midfielders in the world.

READ: Revisiting top 10 funniest season outcomes: Spurs, Arsenal on track, Liverpool not so much

The report adds: ‘This time, Jim Ratcliffe is said to have approached Florentino Pérez with an incredible proposal, which would involve a player swap with cash involved.

‘Old Trafford could offer around 60 million euros, plus the services of some of their stars, to acquire the Uruguayan star.’

However, Real Madrid ‘want nothing to do with Valverde’s potential exit’ with the 27-year-old expected to inherit the captain’s armband at the Bernabeu next term.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has become their top target as deals for Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have become unlikely.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Scholes names Arsenal star he ‘slagged off’ as ‘dream’ Man Utd signing as ‘anyone is possible’

* Real Madrid to Man Utd transfer door ‘open’ for midfielder thanks to Man City summer deal

* Man Utd prepare ‘official £34m bid’ for the ‘hottest prospect in world football’ after Newcastle rejection

Jacobs told The United Stand earlier this month: “It’s not that Tonali is unlikely, it’s that he’s unlikely if Manchester United can get Elliot Anderson and what makes it harder for Tonali is he’s a little bit older than Elliot Anderson and is viewed as less value for money.

“The valuation of Tonali is £100milion or more and when you add agent fees and wages which are both expected to be higher than Elliot Anderson, the overall cost is more expensive.

“With Adam Wharton the club view him as too similar in profile to Kobbie Mainoo.”

Speaking about Anderson, Jacobs added: “It’s very likely he moves to the blue or red half of Manchester. Elliot Anderson is Manchester United’s top target. City want to add somebody, so do Man United, that they feel can push them forwards.”