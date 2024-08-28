Euro giants ‘begin negotiations’ for £38m Man Utd man as Everton make ‘approach’ for Red Devils flop

Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof is the subject of strong interest from Serie A side Lazio, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils are on the verge of making their fifth summer signing with Fabrizio Romano giving the ‘here we go’ to Manuel Ugarte’s move to Old Trafford yesterday.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte will follow Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Man Utd as the INEOS era kicks into gear.

Man Utd have also been busy selling players with Scott McTominay set to complete a move to Napoli if the Scotland international can agree terms.

And now Sweden international Lindelof, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent years, is attracting interest from Serie A side Lazio.

Reports in Italy claim that Lazio have ‘negotiations underway’ to sign Lindelof, who signed from Benfica in 2017 for around £38m, with Man Utd willing to ‘sell’ the Swede this summer but ‘the salary is very high’.

Sofyan Amrabat, who disappointed for most of his loan spell last season at Man Utd, has been linked with a move back to Old Trafford but it now seems his future lies elsewhere.

Transfer expert Romano revealed on Wednesday that Everton have made an “approach” for the Fiorentina midfielder, while Fenerbahce are in talks over a possible transfer.

Romano wrote on X: “Negotiations underway between Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat. €2m loan and €12m mandatory buy clause offered, Fiorentina want more. Talks continue as Amrabat also received an approach from Everton today.”

Man Utd won one and lost one of their opening two Premier League matches of the season with the Red Devils losing to a last-gasp Joao Pedro goal against Brighton over the weekend.

When asked whether Erik ten Hag could come under early-season pressure, Louis Saha told Betfred: “There’s going to be pressure, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be sacked. If they lose heavily or they put in a bad performance, then he’s going to be under pressure. In football, when you’re winning it’s fine and when you lose, it can change very quickly.

“He was saved last season by winning the FA Cup, that’s for sure, but as with all of his players, the manager also needs to improve. I’m sure everybody around the manager is working very hard and I just want to see goals, fight and passion.

“I think we’re getting there but there’s also new signings that are going to need time to adapt. Zirkzee’s seemed to have adapted quite quickly and I’m sure the manager will be boosted by that.”

On whether we are witnessing Amad Diallo become a top player, former Man Utd striker Saha added: “I think we are because his position is all about creating chances, assisting and scoring goals and he’s doing all these things on a regular basis. He’s a dangerous player. We’ve seen Garnacho play in that position too, so it’s nice to see that competition in the squad.

“There’s definitely elements of his game that he can improve and I’m sure that the manager’s going to push everybody. By scoring goals and creating assists, Amad is showing us all what we want to see. We don’t want to see all these silly stats about pressing and ball recovery because at the end of the day, it’s about the end product.

“This is what all of Manchester United’s wingers need to do on a regular basis. You need to find the pockets that allow you to become the danger and we saw a lot of big scores across the Premier League this weekend due to the fact that many teams have dangerous forwards.”