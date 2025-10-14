Man Utd told ‘lazy’ player will cost them against Liverpool unless Slot does one thing

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons defender Luke Shaw is likely to cost the Red Devils when they face Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils got an important 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break with some claims that Ruben Amorim could have been sacked if he’d suffered a heavy loss against the Black Cats.

But Man Utd boss Amorim couldn’t have been given a tougher test than an away match at Anfield in their first game back after the international break, despite Liverpool going through a run of three straight defeats.

Man Utd are currently tenth in the Premier League but a defeat against Liverpool would send them back into the bottom half and raise questions again about Amorim’s future at Old Trafford.

And Parker has warned Amorim that playing Shaw up against Mohamed Salah could be a recipe for disaster against the defending Premier League champions.

Parker told The Devils’ Advocate podcast: “You look at the teams they have played against and they can’t handle pace and energy levels.

“If Liverpool play in front of them, it will be great but I don’t think they will. I think they will try and turn them around, especially on the left side with Luke Shaw.

“Salah is going to be looking to run in behind with and without the ball, knowing the laziness of Luke Shaw, who he will be pulling at his shirt all the time and little things like that.”

Parker continued: “They haven’t got the discipline, trustworthy people to play for what the manager wants to do.

“You can moan and moan about his system, but at the end of the day, they want to use this word elite about these players of today, which is absolutely rubbish to be perfectly honest, but if they were that elite, they would be clever enough to go bang and do it.”

Earlier this season, Man Utd legend Roy Keane accused Shaw of “throwing in the towel” in their 3-0 Manchester Derby defeat to Man City.

In response, Shaw said: “People have opinions and I think sometimes you just have to take it on the chin. He’s got a lot of experience. He was one of the best captains ever for United. Of course it hurts.

“But, for me, I think criticism is part of being a football player. I listen to it. But I think he was right. I think that last week, I wasn’t at my level at all.

“I don’t need Roy Keane to tell me. I think after the game, I knew that but of course it hurts. The most important thing is knowing how good I can be. The manager knows that.

“I think the managers who I played with in the past know that. I’m always in the team and I’m always playing, so there must be something that the managers believe in.

“I’m not getting any younger now and I need to be consistent. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but for me now, it’s about keeping that consistency at a high level, because I know I can do that.

“That’s why last weekend hurt me a lot, because that’s not my level. And I think the criticism is what people understand. But like I said, I take it on the chin and listen to it and move on.”

