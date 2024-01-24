Man Utd ‘lead Arsenal’ in ‘transfer race’ as ‘desperate’ Ten Hag opens ‘talks’ for £34m striker

Manchester United are currently ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race for highly-rated Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to reports.

Zirkzee has caught the eye in Serie A this item with Thiago Motta’s men seventh in the Italian top flight, two points off a Champions League spot.

The 22-year-old has played a huge part in his side’s success in 2023/24, netting seven times in 19 league appearances.

It will come as no surprise that he is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

There are several English clubs in the market for a new No. 9, including Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Zirkzee should not be too expensive, either. He reportedly has a £34million release clause that is only available to former club Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are looking at a new striker to help take them to the next level, while Chelsea need a world-class goalscorer, so it feels like they will be concentrating on your Victor Osimhens of the football world, rather than a project striker like Zirkzee.

Tottenham and Manchester United, though, could be an ideal landing spot for the Dutch hitman.

And unsurprisingly, the Red Devils are beating Arsenal in the race for Zirkzee’s signature, according to The Sun.

The report claims that Erik ten Hag’s side ‘lead the race to sign’ the young striker ‘despite interest’ from the Londoners.

United are boosted by the fact they are the only club to hold talks over the signing of Zirkzee with Ten Hag ‘desperate to bolster his frontline’.

Despite the Bayern release clause, a return to the Bundesliga is deemed ‘unlikely’.

Ajax and Spurs are also keen, the report states, while AC Milan have been linked in the past and could be Zirkzee’s preference.

Elsewhere, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has weighed up Arsenal’s chances of beating United to the signing of the Bologna man.

Jacobs believes nothing will happen this month with the Gunners and Red Devils ‘both tracking’ Zirkzee.

‘In terms of possible signings, there is plenty of interest in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee,’ Jacobs told CaughtOffside.

‘The 22-year-old has seven goals in 15 Serie A games this season. Arsenal and Manchester United are both tracking the Dutch forward with a view to the summer. Tottenham could also enter the race.

‘There remains some confusion over Zirkzee’s €40m summer release clause, but Bologna director Marco Di Vaio insists it is “only valid for Bayern”.

‘A return to Bayern is unlikely but not impossible. Manchester United are the only Premier League club to date to begin any formative talks.

Ajax, who considered Zirkzee last summer, also retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price.

‘There was never full consensus within the club to move for Zirkzee last year but his form now has led to some firmer support within the club.’

