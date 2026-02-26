According to reports, Michael Carrick has given Manchester United a ‘real advantage’ as they look to sign a new midfielder this summer.

It is common knowledge that the Red Devils are in the market for at least one new midfielder this summer as they need to sign a replacement for Casemiro.

Casemiro will depart Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, while Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes are also linked with exits.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson have been mentioned as potential leading options for Man Utd, but they have also been linked with alternative targets.

This includes Middlesbrough standout Hayden Hackney, who is reportedly valued at around £30m by the Champions League side.

Man Utd are likely only linked with Hackney because he used to work with interim boss Carrick at Middlesbrough, but a report from Football Insider says they are ‘leading Premier League rivals in the race’ to sign him this summer.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown thinks this is largely because Carrick “gives them a real advantage”.

“Hayden Hackney is somebody Man United have discussed,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Michael Carrick knows him well, and he knows Michael Carrick, so I have no doubt the question will have been asked by the recruitment team at some stage.”

He added: “I’m told he is somebody the manager likes and would like to work with again if the opportunity came up, in a position where United want to strengthen.

“I think they’re going to bring in a midfielder and probably more than one because Casemiro is leaving and he might not be the only one. So Hackney would fit that bill. He’s a talented young player who has impressed in the Championship and a lot of clubs are having a look at him.

“But if United make a move and Carrick is still the manager next season, it gives them a real advantage because of the relationship that is already there.”

Villarreal star Pape Gueye, scored the winning goal for Senegal at the African Cup of Nations final, is said to be another option for Man Utd, with Foot Mercato claiming he is on their ‘radar’.

The report claims: ‘Gueye is attracting a lot of interest, including from Manchester United , according to our sources. Clearly possessing the qualities to succeed in England, the reigning African champion is highly regarded by the Red Devils, who could make a very tempting offer this summer.

‘Following Casemiro’s planned departure, Pape Gueye is seen as the ideal replacement by the Manchester United management.’

