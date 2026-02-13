According to reports, Manchester United are ‘leading’ the race to land Napoli standout Scott McTominay, who is ‘dreaming of a return’ to England.

McTominay progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and made 255 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils before leaving in 2024.

The Scotland international was regularly criticised during his time at Man Utd as some argued that he was not good enough for the Premier League giants, but he shone for them during their dire 2023/24 campaign.

McTominay impressed from an advanced role as he scored ten goals in all competitions, but club chiefs opted to offload him to raise funds. He joined Napoli in a deal worth around £26m.

This decision has backfired as McTominay has performed brilliantly for Napoli over the past two seasons, helping them win Serie A last season. He has 23 goals and ten assists in his 70 appearances for the Italian giants.

McTominay has been loosely linked with a potential exit in recent weeks as he is only under contract until 2028.

A return to Man Utd has been mooted, but a recent report in Italy claimed he ‘hopes to win more’ in the ‘blue jersey’ of Napoli.

The report added: ‘For this reason, he and the club are ready to sit down to begin working on a contract renewal: his current one expires in two years, in the summer of 2028.’

Despite this, a report from Italian publication Tutttomercatoweb claims he does want to return to the Premier League before he retires and Man Utd are ‘leading the way’ to secure his services.

The report explains:

‘Those who know him well explain that he’s happy in Naples, that he’s content with Napoli. But he also dreams of returning, sooner or later, to the Premier League. ‘And among the many teams reportedly ready to welcome him back to England, do you know who’s leading the way? Manchester United. Yes. The very same team that wrongly dumped him in the past…’

And Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco is another Serie A player on Man Utd’s radar, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming they are ‘preparing an offer’.

The report claims: ‘Faced with imminent pressure, Inter’s management is preparing a highly competitive contract extension offer that would extend the player’s contract until June 2030. This proposal includes a substantial salary increase that would raise his earnings to 5.5 million euros net per season.

‘This figure would place the full-back on the same salary scale as other key players in the Italian national team, such as Alessandro Bastoni and midfielder Nicolò Barella. It’s a clear protective strategy to try and ward off any lucrative offers Manchester United might put on the table in the coming months of negotiations.’

