Southgate incoming? Man Utd ‘leak’ exposes Amorim replacement plans with sack ‘inevitable’

Gareth Southgate is one manager Ruben Amorim could be replaced by.

Man Utd have already drawn up plans to replace Ruben Amorim this season following their poor start to the new campaign, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a season to forget in 2024/25 with Amorim leading Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, while losing the Europa League final against Tottenham.

That means Man Utd are without European football this season and will be expected to do much better in the Premier League after spending around £200m on their attack.

It is hoped that Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will make Man Utd stronger but the early signs have not been good from the Red Devils.

Man Utd have gained just one point from their opening two Premier League fixtures against Arsenal and Fulham, while League Two Grimsby Town knocked them out of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

There have already been reports that Amorim’s exit from Old Trafford is ‘imminent’ with Man Utd just waiting for a ‘reliable replacement’ before sacking him.

And GiveMeSport now claims that ‘potential plans to replace Ruben Amorim as manager have been leaked’ with his sack now looking ‘inevitable’.

It is understood that ‘there is a shortlist in place if they end up making the decision to sack Amorim’ and that ‘two of the names on the official shortlist are Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola, along with others’.

Gareth Southgate is also on the list but the Man Utd hierarchy ‘have concerns about backlash from the club’s fans over hiring the former England boss’.

It is claimed by a Caught Offside source that “the question is when not if Ruben Amorim leaves Manchester United in months to come” and that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS would “not be afraid of taking the decision early if needed”.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at the Premier League club – insists it “would be a disaster” for Amorim if the Red Devils lose their next match against Burnley.

Brown told Football Insider: “If you lose the first game of the season, you’re already under pressure. Then a draw against Fulham, which they very much could have lost, it’s two games without a win.

“Just a few games into a new season, with a load of money spent and three new players up front, and there’s been very few signs of improvement.

“If they’d lost to Fulham, the manager would be staring down the barrel. As it stands, they’re already down the wrong end of the table, and all of that stuff can play on the minds of the players and the manager.

“Then, the pressure builds into the third game, the cup game where they couldn’t really afford to lose and then they lose to a League Two club, which is humiliating.

“Their next game is Burnley at home, and God forbid they should lose that one, it would be a disaster.

“But because of the stakes, the pressure and the situation as a whole, it’s not as easy as it should be and you wouldn’t be surprised to see them drop points again.

“So the manager has to do something, not just to turn results around but for the morale as well.

“Because when you’re losing games, you’re in a rut and the pressure is building, it’s a very, very difficult situation to pull yourselves out of.”

