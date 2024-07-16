Man Utd leapfrog Real Madrid in race for player ‘touched by’ Ten Hag interest as £52m bid is ‘accepted’

Man Utd have taken the lead over Real Madrid in the race to sign Lille centre-back Leny Yoro in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a couple of new centre-backs in the summer to help Erik ten Hag improve his defence after last season’s disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt seems to be one of their top targets in that position after agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international – but Man Utd are yet to agree a deal with the Bundesliga side.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg gave an upate on Tuesday on X, he said: “FC Bayern are still waiting for the final and concrete offer from Manchester United for Matthijs de Ligt! There were no concrete negotiations in the last 72 hours.

“The agreement between de Ligt and #MUFC still stands with the 24 y/o still keen to join ManUtd now. As long as de Ligt doesn’t leave the club, it is very unlikely that Bayern will finalize the deal with Jonathan #Tah.”

Aston Villa’s imminent deal to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is set to end the Red Devils’ interest in Toffees centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after making two bids.

And now Man Utd are pushing for another signing in the form of 18-year-old Yoro at Lille with a bid now accepted from the French side.

It had appeared that Real Madrid were leading the race to sign the young centre-back but the La Liga giants have not got anywhere near to the price that Man Utd are offering.

Speaking last week, French journalist Nabil Djellit wrote on X: “Info: Manchester United have made a written offer for Lenny Yoro of 50M € and bonuses. Accepted by Lille. It is clearly superior to Real Madrid’s proposal, far from having finalized the deal. The player’s priority remains Real but Manchester United pushes #Mercato.”

And Djellit has an update on Tuesday with Man Utd now negotiating a salary with the player and the journalist insists that Real Madrid have fallen “behind” in the race.

Djellit added: “Info (continued). Lille accepted offer of 50 + 12 (62M € ). Leny #Yoro is in negotiations with Manchester United on salary conditions. Favorable trend and open door to ManUtd. Real still there but behind. #Mercato.”

A report yesterday insisted that Yoro has seen interest shown from Man Utd as ‘significant’ with the 18-year-old ‘touched by’ interest from Ten Hag.