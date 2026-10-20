Man Utd learn Crystal Palace star’s decision on joining in January as INEOS turn to ‘stunning double raid’

According to reports, Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to join Manchester United in January as INEOS ‘plot a stunning double raid’.

Mateta has been among the strikers linked with Man Utd over the past few months.

The Crystal Palace forward recently missed out on a move to AC Milan, but he looks likely to leave in 2027 as he nears the end of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Man Utd are a potential destination for Mateta because they need cover in attacking areas, especially with Benjamin Sesko struggling with injuries at the start of this campaign.

Sesko is a great talent with a huge ceiling, but Man Utd need quality competition, and Mateta would be a useful signing as a proven Premier League operator.

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Now, talkSPORT are reporting that Mateta would be ‘keen on a January move’ to Man Utd and a winter transfer could be on the table.

The report explains:

‘Crystal Palace could be forced to cash in on Mateta mid-season with the Frenchman showing no inclination to extend his contract, which expires in the summer. ‘Man United have considered Mateta in the past and the 29-year-old is one of the more viable options if they decide to bring in another striker.’

Man Utd considering double raid on Crystal Palace

And a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Man Utd are ‘plotting a stunning double raid’ on Crystal Palace, with the Red Devils also considering a move for Ismaila Sarr.

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Sarr is said to be mulling over a new contract at Crystal Palace after Man Utd and Liverpool were linked with him in the summer transfer window.

However, the Red Devils are said to be ‘continuing to monitor’ Sarr ahead of the winter transfer window, as he continues to consider his options despite being ‘happy’ with Palace’s new contract offer.

The report claims:

‘Sarr had been keen on a move away during the summer, with Galatasaray emerging as a serious option. The Turkish giants were keen to bring the Senegalese star to Istanbul, but Palace stood firm and made it clear they were not prepared to let him leave. ‘However, interest in the 28-year-old extends beyond Turkey. We understand that along with United, Sunderland and Newcastle have also shown an interest in Sarr, potentially opening up further options closer to home should he decide against signing a new deal at Selhurst Park.’

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