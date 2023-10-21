Man Utd learn of twist in £60m centre-back pursuit as Prem man won’t give green light yet

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks on during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Crystal Palace could reportedly sanction the exit of Marc Guehi for £60million, but the defender is ‘unwilling to move clubs’ in January, as he wants to be settled ahead of Euro 2024.

United’s defensive woes have been evident this season. Injuries to the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have weakened the backline.

That meant that in the last game, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans started together at centre-back, with Victor Lindelof playing out of position on the left side of the defence.

While United won that game, they’ve largely underperformed this season, losing half of the games they’ve played in the Premier League.

With that being said, they’ve identified Crystal Palace man Guehi as a useful addition to shore up the defence. Dean Jones suggests he’s currently valued at over £60million, but that could rise to £100million.

A report from Football Insider suggests the £60million figure, or somewhere around that, could be enough for the Eagles to sanction the sale.

Indeed, they state United will have to pay ‘at least £60million to get a deal’ for the defender. United’s current travails in the defence are cited as a reason for their interest.

However, they might not be eased by the addition of Guehi all too soon. The report states the defender is ‘unwilling to move clubs’ in January as he wants ‘regular first-team football’ prior to Euro 2024.

If he’s to move elsewhere, he won’t be guaranteed a spot in the defence, no matter how much United might currently need him, and that could hamper his chances at being selected by England.

Guehi currently has seven caps for the Three Lions, all of which since the start of 2022, and played the back end of the game against Italy, in which qualification was achieved.

As such, it currently looks as if he’s put himself into a good position to be selected by Gareth Southgate, and his reluctance to do anything which would throw that up in the air is understandable.

