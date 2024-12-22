Man Utd turn to Leeds star amid claims that Ruben Amorim ‘wants star out now’

Man Utd will turn to Illan Meslier from Championship side Leeds as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in another goalkeeper, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the season with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Amorim guided Man Utd to a great 2-1 win over arch-rivals Man City last weekend in the Premier League but he is struggled to keep the Red Devils consistent.

A 4-3 defeat to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek means Man Utd have recorded four wins, three losses and a draw in Amorim’s eight matches in charge.

And INEOS and the Red Devils board are weighing up ways of supporting the Portuguese head coach in the January transfer window with numerous rumours of potential additions in the winter market.

Amorim needs help to bring in players that will fit into his philosophy and playing style, although Amad Diallo and others seem to be embracing the new style of play.

Onana, who has conceded the joint-third fewest goals this season of all goalkeepers, has had a good season overall but he’s made a few mistakes in recent times and there have been rumours recently suggesting Amorim ‘wants him out now’ and ‘asks for a top replacement for January’.

But now The Sun claims that Man Utd are ‘tracking goalkeepers to keep Andre Onana on his toes’ and not sell the Cameroonian in January.

The Red Devils are ‘keen to get a second stopper in through the door to push their current No.1’ and goalkeeper scout Tony Coton ‘still likes Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, who was a target two years ago but lost form when they were relegated’.

The report adds:

‘Man Utd are also looking at Botafogo’s John, 28. ‘Their search has picked after second-string stopper Altay Bayindir had a tough game at Spurs in midweek. ‘The club want to wait until the summer to sign a new keeper but may move next month if Turk Bayındır attracts interest.’

Speaking at the end of November, former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe insisted that Onana deserved praise for turning his form around this season.

Sharpe told TG Casino: “Andre Onana’s been phenomenal this season and probably the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League so far. He had a really poor season last year and made some very amateurish mistakes – some of those errors were literally schoolboy mistakes – so for him to come back is really good to see.

“He says he likes the responsibility as a goalkeeper and he’s come on leaps and bounds in a few months. I think a lot of players can learn from the mental strength that he has because he looks a completely different player to what he was last season.”