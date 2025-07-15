Man Utd and Leeds reignite rivalry across the Pennines in race for record-breaking goalkeeper

Man Utd and Leeds United are both searching for a new goalkeeper this summer, with doubts over their current number ones prompting interest in a statistically outstanding name from the continent.

At Old Trafford, Andre Onana’s Man Utd future remains uncertain after a mixed two years. While he remains the first choice for now, the club are exploring possible alternatives should a reshuffle be required before the new season begins.

Reports suggest the Cameroonian stopper will be given a fair chance to retain his spot as number one, though too many high-profile mistakes mean he’s walking a tightrope before the season has even begun.

Leeds face a more immediate need. Illan Meslier was dropped last season and is expected to leave if a buyer is found. Daniel Farke wants a fresh number one in place before the Premier League opener against Everton next month, and is unlikely to have full trust in Karl Darlow, either.

Both clubs are eyeing the same solution. According to Gazet van Antwerpen, the rivals from across the Pennines have shown interest in Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Belgium last season.

The 23-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions and emerged as one of the most effective shot-stoppers in Europe. DataMB claim Lammens made 177 saves in 2024–25 and prevented 16.47 expected goals, more than any other goalkeeper in world football.

At 6ft 4in, he is a commanding figure and has already been capped at every youth level for Belgium. He earned a first senior call-up earlier this year and is widely seen as one of the country’s most promising keepers.

Antwerp are open to a sale and have already signed a replacement. Director Marc Overmars confirmed as much, calling Lammens “our most sought-after player”. The Belgian club are hoping to bring in around £17 million.

Leeds know the player well. Jesse Marsch tried to bring him in during the final months of his reign, but the deal never progressed. Lammens moved to Antwerp on a free instead, where he quickly established himself as a starter.

Sunderland are also credited with interest and have already picked off two Leeds targets so far this summer, though reliable sources confirm the Whites never pursued neither to the best of their ability, walking away from a deal for Habib Diarra and opting not to bid for Noah Sadiki.

The player is open to a transfer and is part of what Belgian media are calling the “English goalkeeping carousel”, with a number of clubs monitoring changes elsewhere.