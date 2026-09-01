Romano drops huge Man Utd left-back update on deadline day as decision is made

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on efforts from Man Utd to sign a left-back on deadline day with the Red Devils not giving up yet.

The Red Devils are still in the transfer market for a new left-back before the transfer deadline with a deal for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde proving too expensive.

There have been several names mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd with RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas among the names linked.

Fabrizio Romano on Monday that he still expects Man Utd to bring in a new left-back before the window shuts on Tuesday.

While Man Utd legend Gary Neville has urged the Red Devils to bring in both a left-back and a centre-back, which now seems extremely unlikely.

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell and Cerys Jones have given their latest update on where Man Utd are with signing a new left-back before the deadline.

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The duo wrote in The Athletic: ‘Left-back is an area that has been discussed in depth. Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Lewis Hall of Newcastle United — both of whom were also seen as possibly offering cover in midfield — were linked to Old Trafford earlier in the window. Both have started their clubs’ opening two Premier League games, though, and their respective managers have publicly ruled out moves.

‘Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde has been another option. However, as The Athletic reported, United’s caution over spending meant their interest was primarily in a loan deal, whereas Barca would want a permanent sale if he were to leave. Balde was an unused substitute in a 5-2 win against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, but is willing to fight for his place.

‘Another option was Jorge Salinas of fellow La Liga side Racing Santander. However, Atletico Madrid are in talks for the 19-year-old, who has a €16million release clause in his contract. Ian Maatsen, the 24-year-old Aston Villa left-back, also came into United’s thinking.’

Romano: Man Utd still looking for a new left-back

And Romano expects Man Utd to try for a new left-back up until the deadline with the Reds “more than happy to bring in” a player in that position.

Romano said on the Market Madness podcast: “And for me, Manchester United is quite similar in terms of left-back. If they can find the right player on deadline day, they are more than happy to bring in a new left-back. They were looking at left-backs. We know they’ve been looking at that for some time.

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“They had conversations, for example, with Jorge Mendes, the agent of [Alejandro] Balde, two weeks ago to try and understand if the deal was possible, but it was considered too expensive. So let’s see if United find an opportunity as well. But for these two, I will still keep things open until the very end.”

Chief Man Utd correspondent for the Daily Mirror, Tyrone Marshall, is shocked that the Red Devils haven’t signed a new left-back already.

Marshall posted on X: ‘Day 79 of the transfer window, and Manchester United still haven’t signed the player they knew they needed on day one. Desperately need a left-back today and find it surprising they haven’t signed one already #mufc.’

On a potential move for Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas, Marshall added: ‘Jorge Salinas’ transfer to Atletico Madrid looks like it might be off, but understand United aren’t planning to move for the 19-year-old today. Has a €16m release clause and has been monitored by #mufc this summer.’

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