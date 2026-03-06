Paul Scholes and Gary Neville are criticised over their criticism of Paul Scholes.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has hit out at former teammates Paul Scholes and Gary Neville, accusing them of “killing” Michael Carrick.

Carrick enjoyed a dream start after being named as Man Utd’s interim manager for the remainder of this campaign, winning six of his first seven games in charge.

However, Man Utd have dipped in recent matches and they suffered their first defeat under Carrick on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 against 10-man Newcastle United.

During Carrick’s unbeaten start, the clamour for him to be appointed beyond the end of this season grew as he made a huge initial impact after replacing Ruben Amorim, though Scholes and Neville are among those who have spoken against the interim boss.

Scholes and Neville have consistently pleaded for Man Utd to appoint someone else beyond the end of this season, with the former midfielder going to the next extreme with his embarrassing “crap” criticism of Carrick shortly after the Newcastle match.

In response to this comment, Evra said he “hopes” Scholes “was hacked” as he does not “understand the lack of support” for Carrick.

“I hope Paul Scholes’ Instagram story is fake, I hope he was hacked,” Evra told Stake.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised at that from Scholesy. He was the quietest player I’ve ever played with in my entire career. Now, in the media, he drops bombshells.

“I really don’t understand the lack of support behind Michael Carrick; he’s one of us and he’s doing very well.”

Evra also mentioned Neville and Roy Keane and suggested these pundits could “kill the career of a manager”.

“There’s been negative analysis from Scholesy, but also from Roy Keane and Gary Neville,” Evra added.

“It annoys me because we want to be in the top four, and those comments are unnecessary. But this is what you do when you work in TV. You can’t be positive; you have to be negative.

“People can’t forget what they have done as a manager. As players, they’re legends, but as managers, they haven’t done a great job.”

In reference to Neville’s failed stint at Valencia, Evra said. “I said to Neville: ‘It’s easy to talk on TV. When you were at Valencia, they asked you for paella, and you gave them fish and chips’.

“After three months, they said goodbye. So for them to possibly kill the career of a manager, it’s a little bit too much.”

