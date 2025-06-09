Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his final decision on his next move after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an exit from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr as his current contract expires this summer.

It has been suggested that the veteran forward is unhappy at Al Nassr after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and were knocked out of the semi-finals at the AFC Champions League.

The Man Utd legend’s contract expiring this summer gave him an opportunity to join a club competing in this month’s Club World Cup on a free transfer and he’s been linked with Al-Hilal, CF Monterrey and Botafogo.

For a while, Al-Hilal looked to be Ronaldo’s most likely next destination as they are looking to finalise their squad for the Club World Cup after winning the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League title, with a report claiming he told the club to sign a Man Utd star to sweeten a deal.

Despite this, recent reports have speculated that he’s performed a U-turn on his future, with an ‘agreement’ said to be struck over a new deal with Al Nassr.

In recent days, Ronaldo’s focus has switched to the Nations League, with Portugal facing Spain in the final of the competition on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Ronaldo started Sunday’s match and scored Portugal’s second equaliser to cancel out Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal after Nuno Mendes’s initial leveller came only five minutes after Martin Zubimendi broke the deadlock.

The two European sides could not be separated during normal time or extra time, so the finel went to penalties and Portugal won the shootout 5-3.

Ronaldo was taken off before full time, so he did not take a spot kick, but he revealed to the media after the game that he is staying at Al Nassr. He revealed: “Practically nothing will change. Will I be in Al Nassr? Yes.”

The 40-year-old has also revealed that he was carrying an injury during the final but would have “broken his leg” to help Portugal win the Nations League. He said: “I had already felt it during the warm-up, I had been feeling it for some time.

“But for the national team, if I had to break a leg, I would. It’s a title, I had to play and I gave my all, I went as far as I could. I helped with a goal.”

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has been mocked in recent years, but Ronaldo has hit out at his critics, claiming they have shown a “lack of respect”.

He said: “If a coach reaches the final, it is because he has done an excellent job.

“Questioning someone who has a spectacular record for Portugal makes me confused, but I understand. If a coach gets to the final and he is questioned, imagine the others. There has been a bit of a lack of respect in this regard. Talking about other coaches is a lack of sense, but the coach has done an extraordinary job.

“Even when you win, there is this debate, but it is part of the parrots who are at home and give their opinion. What we have to say is that we are very happy with the work that the coach has done, because arriving with a different nationality, speaking our language, singing our anthem with a passion that I see, that is what I value most.

“The rest doesn’t matter at all. The results are very positive, regardless of whether we win or not. There will always be debate, but, for me, it makes no sense at all.”