After it was stated that Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to part ways, their sporting director has delivered a defiant response on rumours of an exit.

Ronaldo has been an Al-Nassr player since the beginning of 2023, where he’s been directly involved in more than 100 goals. He’s been the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the past two seasons.

But his deal there expires this summer, and there’s been a lot of speculation over him exiting the club.

That has not been helped by Ronaldo himself posting on social media: ‘This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.’

A follow-up report has suggested that a press conference will confirm Ronaldo’s exit from the club. That report stated: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are about to formalise the end of a trip that began two and a half years ago and that has not been transformed into any title.

‘The Riyadh club plans to offer a press conference in which it will formalise the many changes that will occur in the club at all levels, both in the locker room, on the bench and in the offices.’

But in response to those claims, Al-Nassr chief Fernando Hierro has been defiant.

“I have to be positive. I don’t think Ronaldo will leave Al-Nassr. In any case, we are working hard on all aspects,” the former Real Madrid centre-back said.

“Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until the end of June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him.

“He is a huge phenomenon in the history of football and has helped the league grow. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us.”

But speculation over a move to Botafogo is also rife at the moment, amid Al-Nassr’s attempts to keep Ronaldo. Journalist Jorge Nicola has said.

“Ronaldo has in his hands an important proposal from Botafogo to play in the Club World Cup and for the remainder of the season.

“This offer includes the possibility of becoming a partner with John Textor in his clubs. Ronaldo continues to play at a very high level and Al-Nassr has suggested an extension there worth €16.5 million a month [£88m].

“John Textor’s Botafogo proposal is similar, not in terms of value, but in terms of a percentage of shares.

“Ronaldo has not yet responded but there is an enormous expectation of seeing him become a Botafogo player for the Club World Cup.”

