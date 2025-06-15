A president of a Club World Cup team has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo’s representative responded after he “reached out” over a summer transfer.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has been heavily linked with an exit over the past few months.

Ronaldo left Man Utd at the end of 2022 following a heated fallout with Erik ten Hag as he had his contract mutually terminated after burning bridges at the Premier League giants in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

The 40-year-old snubbed interest from Europe to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr at the start of 2023. He’s grabbed 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for the Middle East outfit.

In recent months, it’s been suggested that he is unhappy at Al Nassr after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals, with a move to a Club World Cup team touted.

READ: Ten players in the Club World Cup shop window for Premier League scouts



Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were mooted as his most likely destination, but Botafogo and CF Monterrey were also linked with the veteran forward.

An exit initially looked likely ahead of Ronaldo’s contract expiry on June 30, but it’s emerged that he is set to sign a bumper extension to commit his future to Al Nassr.

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca were another possible destination for Ronaldo before he decided to stick with Al Nassr and president Hicham Aït-Menna has commented on their interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t have come for the money – he doesn’t need it,” Ait-Menna said.

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ronaldo ‘demands’ Man Utd star in Al-Nassr contract talks with Red Devils ‘willing to negotiate’

👉 So-called ‘world record’ holder Cristiano Ronaldo has actually scored zero proper goals for Portugal

👉 Ronaldo panic transfer to Man Utd included in most expensive signing for every age from 13 to 36

“I don’t know how the rumour spread, but yes, I did reach out to one of his agent friends about three and a half or four months ago, asking: ‘Would he want to play the Club World Cup?’ He replied, ‘Listen, I don’t think so.’”

He added: “I think FIFA were also interested in bringing players from Saudi Arabia to give this first edition more momentum.”

Ronaldo is coming off winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal and one of his former managers, current Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, claims he still could “play for any team in the world”.

“I am very happy with what he has achieved. He is a football legend and continues to be a legend,” Ancelotti said.

“His age shows that his seriousness and professionalism are at the highest level.”

He added: “He could play for any team and any national team in the world.”