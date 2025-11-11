Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed a retirement update, admitting that next year’s World Cup will be his last major tournament for Portugal.

Ronaldo has spent the last couple of years playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

The 40-year-old joined the Middle East outfit after having his Man Utd contract mutually terminated at the end of 2023, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reacting angrily to former head coach Erik ten Hag rightly preferring to select younger players.

This followed his infamous interview with Piers Morgan, during which he brutally hit out at Ten Hag, the Glazer family and several club legends.

Ronaldo has scored goals for fun in the Saudi Pro League and recently extended his Al Nassr contract until 2027, though he has admitted in a recent interview that he will retire “soon”.

“Soon. But I think I will be prepared,” Ronaldo said when asked about whether he plans to retire anytime soon.

“It will be tough, of course. I probably will cry, yes… I’m an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes.

“But, I have prepared my future since [the age of] 25, 26, 27 years old. I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”

Now, Ronaldo has clarified these comments and revealed that he intends to continue playing for the next two years, but he won’t compete at the 2028 European Championships.

“When I mean soon, it’s: I’m going back in the days and tell you – I’m really enjoying the moment right now,” Ronaldo said when asked when he plans to retire during an appearance at the Tourise World Tourism Summit.

“As you know in football when you reach some age you count the months very quick. So, the moment is good.

“As I tell you before I feel very good in this moment, I score goals I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team and Al Nassr, but of course, let’s be honest when I mean soon, it’s probably one, two years [where] I’ll still be at the game.”

Ronaldo was then asked whether next year’s World Cup will be his last major international tournament, he responded: “Definitely, yes.”

He has also commented on his former club’s recent positon under head coach Ruben Amorim, who has an “impossible” job.

“He’s [Amorim] doing his best,” Ronaldo said on Man Utd.

“What are you gonna do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles are only in Fatima.

“You’re not gonna do miracles. Even the players. Manchester United have good players, but then some of them don’t have the mind, what is Manchester United.”