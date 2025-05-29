According to reports, Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has received a new ‘proposal’ as he looks to feature at this summer’s Club World Cup.

Ronaldo is being heavily linked with a transfer as his current Al Nassr contract is due to expire on June 30.

The 40-year-old left Manchester United at the end of 2022 and became one of the first big-name footballers to head to the Saudi Pro League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner forced his exit from Man Utd after falling in the pecking order under former head coach Erik ten Hag and he opted for a move to the Middle East instead of a European club competing in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has 93 goals and 19 assists in his 103 appearances for Al Nassr, but this season has not gone to plan as they have finished third in the Saudi Pro League and were knocked out of the AFC Champions League in the semi-finals.

This and their failure to qualify for this summer’s Club World Cup have fuelled exit speculation, with his departure from Al Nassr reportedly set to be ‘confirmed’.

Ronaldo has attracted interest from several teams due to compete in the Club World Cup, with a recent report claiming Brazilian outfit Botafogo, owned by Crystal Palace stakeholder John Textor, have made a £88m ‘offer’ for the forward.

Al Nassr’s rivals, Al-Hilal, are also in the running to land Ronaldo and journalist Ben Jacobs claims he has received a unique ‘proposal’ from Saudi dealmakers. This would enable him to sign a new contract with his current club and play at the Club World Cup, while it’s also been revealed when a decision could be made.

Jacobs tweeted: “Central dealmakers have proposed Ronaldo renews at Al-Nassr but first goes on loan to Al-Hilal for the Club World Cup.

“Unclear if Ronaldo open to this, while Hilal would prefer to add Victor Osimhen. Complicated situation, with clarity expected in the next ten days.”

A report from reporter Rudy Galetti for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Ronaldo has ‘set his demands to stay at Al Nassr’, who have ‘offered’ him a contract extension worth around £168m.

The report adds: