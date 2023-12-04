Man Utd legend De Gea gives clear verdict on ‘shock’ Newcastle transfer amid ‘right move’ claim

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea would reportedly be ‘open’ to joining Newcastle United, who will be without Nick Pope for five months.

De Gea has been without a club since he departed Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The Spaniard was once considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world but his form declined before he was let go at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and clubs all across Europe but he is still looking for the right destination.

An unexpected opportunity may have arisen as Newcastle are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after Pope’s ‘major’ injury blow.

A report from The Daily Mail claimed Newcastle are ‘considering’ a ‘shock’ move for De Gea ‘as they await the results of scans on Nick Pope’s shoulder injury’.

Regarding Pope’s injury, the report added: ‘Pope is facing a lengthy lay-off, with an operation currently considered the most likely course of action amid an expected absence of around four months, after he was forced off late on in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Manchester United with a repeat of the dislocated shoulder problem he suffered while at Burnley.’

Now ESPN are reporting that ‘De Gea is open to joining Newcastle United as cover for Pope’. The report explains.

‘The England goalkeeper could be ruled out for up to five months, and a source has told ESPN that De Gea would consider an approach if one is made. ‘De Gea has been without a club since leaving United at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. ‘A source told ESPN he has been training regularly and would be ready to accept an offer if he felt it was the right move.’

Man Utd legend Lee Sharpe recently explained why he thinks his former club make an “error” replacing De Gea with Onana.

“It’s certainly looking like an error now. It was a bit weird the way they shuffled De Gea the door – I know he made a couple of high-profile mistakes last season, but he was so consistent in the time that he was there,” Sharpe told 888Sport.

“He would keep United in games and win them matches by himself, so it was a little bit disappointing the way they let him go. “It’s always a big risk bringing in someone who doesn’t know the Premier League to be your first-choice goalkeeper. In hindsight, it may have been better to keep De Gea for another year and have Andre Onana as an understudy to let him get used to the atmosphere and expectations, because he’s certainly costing the team points at the moment.

“It’s hard as well when you’re an outfield player and you’re running your socks off trying to get a result, and the goalkeeper is throwing away goals every now and again. It makes it very frustrating and very difficult. He’s a big character, so let’s hope the mistakes calm down and he learns from this and uses it as experience.”