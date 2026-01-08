According to reports, one manager is ‘out’ of the running to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, while there is a ‘two-way battle’.

Man Utd are currently working on a succession plan regarding their manager situation after parting ways with former head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday morning.

Amorim‘s position became untenable after he publicly hit out at Man Utd’s board, while the club’s results and performances have been far from good enough during the head coach’s reign.

Club legend Darren Fletcher has stepped up from the academy to take over in an interim basis and he was in the dugout for Wednesday’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Fletcher has been mentioned as a candidate to remain in charge until the summer as INEOS look to appoint an interim before targeting a long-term replacement for Amorim in the summer.

However, Man Utd have also been in contact with alternatives, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Now, a report from The Guardian claims Carrick has ‘edged closer’ to Solskjaer in the race to replace Amorim until the summer, though the Norwegian is still the ‘slight favourite for the role’.

Interestingly, it is noted that Carrick could still return to Man Utd even if he is overlooked for the role, which, for some reason, Manchester Evening News describes as a ‘radical proposal’ even though this exact link-up has already happened.

The Guardian’s report claims:

‘Omar Berrada, the chief ­executive, and Jason Wilcox, the ­director of ­football, will not make an ­appointment until interviewing both men face-to-face. With the ­current interim, Darren Fletcher, leading United to a 2-2 draw at Burnley on Wednesday, the interviews are expected to take place on Thursday and possibly ­Friday, if required. ‘If Berrada and Wilcox decide to appoint Solskjær and he becomes the caretaker manager for a second time, following his spell of December 2018 to March 2019, it is thought Carrick would consider being his assistant.’

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, have reported that Solskjaer and Carrick are in a ‘two-way battle’, while Van Nistelrooy is ‘out of contention’ and Fletcher only ‘has an outside chance’.

Regarding Solskjaer’s contract, if he signs, Norwegian outlet Nettavisen claims ‘his salary will be around £50-60k per week’ and ‘he will receive a significant bonus of £3-4m if United qualify for the Champions League’.

In the meantime, Fletcher has confirmed that he will still be in charge when Man Utd host Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

After Wednesday’s draw against Burnley, he said: “They’ve informed me they’d like to to take the team for Sunday.

“There was a feeling that might have been the case from the from Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley.

“But yeah, I’m tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes to that now.”