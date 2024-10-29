Man Utd assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy ‘expects to leave’ the club if Ruben Amorim replaces Erik ten Hag as head coach, according to a report.

Ten Hag left his role as manager on Monday following the 2-1 loss at West Ham, the club’s fourth defeat in the Premier League in nine games this season.

In a statement, Man Utd confirmed that Van Nistelrooy will be placed in interim charge ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Leicester City.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” Monday’s statement said.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Van Nistelrooy is not believed to be under consideration as Ten Hag’s long-term successor, with Sporting head coach Amorim already receiving the “here we go” treatment from Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd are clearly eager to avoid an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer repeat by getting overly excited by their form under an interim manager.

Man Utd: Ratcliffe fears exit as result of Amorim appointment

A report from The Telegraph dives deeper into that idea. It is claimed that Van Nistelrooy is not a candidate alongside Amorim and former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic.

The report states that the former Man Utd striker ‘accepts that he will not be considered’ for the job.

Interestingly, it looks like the club legend will depart if Amorim becomes Ten Hag’s replacement. It is stated:

From the moment Van Nistelrooy arrived in the summer United had a ready-made replacement – however temporary – to step in should they decide to dismiss Ten Hag. That replacement was not in place last season when Steve McClaren was the assistant although sources have also claimed that Van Nistelrooy is uncomfortable with the notion that he was brought in under this basis. In fact it has even been suggested he expects to leave once a new head coach is employed. It was never in his thinking that he was a manager-in-waiting. Unlike Rene Hake, who was recruited from Go Ahead Eagles and had worked with Ten Hag at FC Twente, Van Nistelrooy had no previous history with the now former manager.

Reports are coming thick and fast regarding Amorim’s move to Old Trafford, with some websites saying he will be in charge against Chelsea on Sunday and others saying he might not manage his first Premier League match until November 24 against Ipswich Town.

What is for certain is that the 39-year-old is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s number-one candidate to replace Ten Hag and that a deal is close to being finalised.