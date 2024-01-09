Man Utd legend Ferdinand delivers verdict on Ten Hag feud with outcast set to be handed escape route

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says he understands Erik ten Hag’s stance on Jadon Sancho as the winger edges closer to returning to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has not played for Manchester United since August 26 following a spectacular falling out with manager Ten Hag, who accused the 23-year-old of lying about his performance levels in training.

The England international hit back at Ten Hag via social media with Sancho frozen out of the manager’s plans in the months since, having joined the club for a fee of £73million in the summer of 2021.

The row came less than 12 months after Ten Hag arranged for Sancho to train in the Netherlands with coaches recommended by him to help the player refocus after missing out on a place in England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It emerged last week that Sancho is close to joining Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season, with an agreement in place between Man Utd and the Bundesliga side.

Although Ten Hag has been criticised for his ruthless handling of the situation, Ferdinand sympathises with the manager’s stance, claiming he must feel let down by Sancho.

Speaking via his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE podcast, he said: “The manager might be sitting there, if you look at it from his side, [saying]: ‘I’ve exhausted every single element of my managerial skills and experience to try and get this player to play. And I can’t get it out of him.’

“So he’s manufactured a way [of getting Sancho] to a point in which he’s going to be going on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

“Yes, there’s been public showings of discontent from the manager, but I just feel that there’s been stuff that’s gone on behind the scenes.

“He’s obviously been brought to that because I think there’s frustration: ‘I’ve been trying. I’ve let you go to Amsterdam. I’ve give [sic] you this, I’ve done this, but I’m still not getting the response I need.

“‘So I’m going to go public and see how you respond.'”

Ferdinand’s brother Anton, the former West Ham United, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers centre-back, defended Sancho’s refusal to apologise to Ten Hag, comparing the row to a situation he was involved in with Steve Bruce at Sunderland.

He said: “There comes a point, I think, where if Ten Hag is coming out and publicly saying things about Jadon and saying he doesn’t train properly, and I’m out there I’m defending myself.

“If I feel I’m in the right then would I apologise? When it was me, I felt the way I spoke to Steve Bruce was wrong in front of people, so I felt I needed to apologise.

“But if you don’t feel that you were wrong, then why should you apologise?”