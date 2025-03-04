Rio Ferdinand has hit out at suggestions that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is to ‘blame’ for their downfall since his exit.

Man Utd have declined massively since Ferguson called time on his managerial career as they have not won the Premier League since his exit in 2013.

The Red Devils have hit a new low this season as they have spent most of the 2024/25 campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Several factors are at play for Man Utd’s downfall with the Glazer family, INEOS and failed managers taking hits for the Premier League giants falling off a cliff despite sitting second in our net spend table.

BBC presenter has recently sparked debate after echoing INEOS in ‘blaming’ Ferguson for Man Utd’s struggles.

“If you look at Liverpool now, they’ve got a new manager in Arne Slot, and it’s testament to how Jurgen Klopp left the club in a really good state. So the structure is really good,” Lineker said on the BBC.

“That probably wasn’t the case at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson’s [time at Old Trafford]. I know they won the league that season, but it wasn’t their best side, and a lot of their great players were coming to the end of their careers.

“I think from there they had problems. The academy wasn’t delivering the players that they were before.”

In response, Ferdinand listed four reasons to prove Lineker and Co. are talking “nonsense”.

“Average age of the squad Sir Alex left was 26.6 years old. Blend of youth and experience,” Ferdinand posted on X.

“Our attacking players were… Rooney (27), RVP (29), Chicharito (25), Welbeck (22), Zaha (20), Nani (26), Ashley Young (27), Lingard (20), Kagawa (24), Valencia (27), Januzaj (18) [and also] 19 international players.”

He added: “P.S. we won the league by 11 points…

“Since then, the recruitment have been poor. But I’ve read over the last few days it’s The Boss fault. What a load of nonsense…”

Pundit Jason Cundy has explained why he “totally agrees” with Lineker after David Moyes was not given a “squad that was being built for years to come”.

“I totally agree with [Lineker],” Cundy said. “When Sir Alex left, the squad that he left for David Moyes wasn’t a squad that was being built for years to come.”

Jamie O’Hara added: “You can’t blame that now.”

Cundy responded: “I agree not now, but it was the start of the decline in my opinion. He left the club in such a… I felt the squad, he didn’t leave the club in an unbelievable state.

“Klopp left Liverpool in a far better position than Sir Alex left United in, that’s a fact.”

He continued: “The squad was terrible, look at the back four. Three of the main back four all left within 18 months to 2 years. That’s not building a squad.

“(CEO) David Gill left and Woody (Ed Woodward) came in so when Gill left, Woodward was terrible.

“Part of that partnership that Gill and Sir Alex had was broken too then all of a sudden you’re bringing in Moyes and Ed Woodward.

“Those two things are the reasons United declined and are in the position they’re in. You can’t keep leading back on that as a reason (for their struggles now) in my opinion (though).”