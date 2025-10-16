Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has given his backing to under fire manager Ruben Amorim but admitted that “it’s not working” and change may have to come if they lose to Liverpool this weekend.

Almost a year on from his arrival at Old Trafford, the future of Amorim at United looks increasingly uncertain with a 15th-place finish last season followed by an unremarkable start to the new campaign.

Minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has given his backing to the Portuguese coach but his tactical inflexibility has become increasingly frustrating for the home crowd.

While plenty of former United players have had their say as to who should succeed Amorim, one still backing him is Pallister who suggested the 40-year-old still deserved time.

“I don’t think it’s over,” Pallister exclusively told F365. “He’s under immense pressure.

“But we can’t just carry on sacking managers, we need some kind of stability there. But ultimately, he knows if results keep going the way they have been, then the pressure is going to mount. That’s just the nature of football. You can’t hide away from that, and I’m sure he’s aware of that. I think he said it himself.”

MORE ON UNITED ON F365

👉 Amorim future revealed if UAE-based consortium buy Man Utd as January transfer claim is made

👉 Man Utd make Baleba U-turn with INEOS ‘fully aware’ they will have to spend over £100m

👉 Man Utd willing to pay up to £52m for SPL striker amid interest in Crystal Palace star

Pallister did though address Amorim’s reluctance to deviate from his preferred 3-4-3 formation, saying that while it is good to have a system, a manager needs to be able to change it during a game.

“He’s not for changing with his system, which is what everybody seems to be talking about,” four-time Premier League winner Pallister said. “I would like to see him being a little bit more adaptable because if it doesn’t work like that, change it within the game.

“That, I believe, is what’s not working. Maybe change it, otherwise you’re just making the same mistakes time and time again.

“And we talk about managers not having a plan B – at the moment, that doesn’t look like a plan B. We’re sticking to it, and that’s all fair and well starting with that but if it’s not working, why can’t you change it within the game?”

Next for Amorim is a trip to Anfield, a stadium United have not won at in over a decade, and Pallister conceded if United are “humiliated”, the pressure will build on Amorim’s job.

“Massive game coming up against Liverpool on Sunday,” he said. “The victories so far have been against 10-man Chelsea and Burnley and Sunderland, who came up from the Championship last year, and both at home.

“So you’re looking at that and saying ‘okay, this is another big test’ and this is a massive test. If we go there and get humiliated then the pressure is going to build. So, fingers crossed.”

Gary Pallister was speaking to Football365 thanks to NewBettingSites.uk.