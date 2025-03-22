Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has questioned Marcus Rashford over his upturn in form at Aston Villa.

Rashford fell out of favour under new Man United head coach Ruben Amorim in December and was loaned out to Unai Emery’s side for the second half of this season.

He lost his place in the Red Devils squad for the trip to Man City on December 15 and did not to a matchday squad until December 30, when he was an unused substitute in a Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

It was immediately clear that Amorim did not fancy the 27-year-old and it was a case of when, not if he would depart in January.

Man Utd were open to selling Rashford but no club wanted to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £50million valuation, coupled with the player’s extortionate £350,000-a-week wages.

Several clubs were linked with a loan move for the England international – who eventually joined Aston Villa on February 2.

Rashford has looked revitalised at Villa Park and is clearly enjoying his football again.

He is another example in a long line of players who have struggled at Old Trafford only to instantly thrive after leaving. Antony is in the same situation having joined Spanish side Real Betis on a six-month loan in January.

Rashford is yet to score for the Villans but has made four assists in nine appearances and looks very dangerous and confident.

His form earned him a recall to the England squad for Thomas Tuchel’s first camp and his upturn in form, attitude and happiness has baffled many at Old Trafford.

Man Utd legend Bryan Robson has challenged the notion that Rashford is thriving again, recognising his resurgence in the Midlands.

“I’m talking about ex-players saying that as soon as he went to Villa, he was enjoying his football again,” Robson said.

“Hold on a minute. You are so fortunate to be a football player. If I’m at Man United, I’m enjoying my football, or I should be enjoying my football, and I’m going to work hard to try and make the team successful.

“So when you go to Villa, it’s no different from playing for Man United. You try and enjoy your game and do the best you can. So there’s no excuses.”

Robson did admit that he hopes Rashford’s form can continue and that he will return to the United team under Amorim next season.

“Marcus has unbelievable talent and should be doing better for Manchester United,” he added.

“He shouldn’t even be moving on to Aston Villa. He should be giving his best for Man United.

“(Returning) is the manager’s and Marcus’s decision. But for me, he’s got the talent, and you’ve got to get the best out of him.

“And Marcus has got to get the best out of himself, and he should be a Man United player next year.”

