Man Utd legend Neville responds with ‘huge overhaul’ claim after Amorim sack question

Gary Neville has predicted another “huge overhaul” at Manchester United at the end of the season after they finished 2024 with a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The Red Devils’ fifth Premier League defeat of the month means they go into 2025 in 14th place.

It was their third home defeat in a row and the result was never in doubt after Alexander Isak’s fourth-minute header set Newcastle on their way to a fourth consecutive league victory.

Joelinton doubled the visitors’ lead in the 19th minute and Ruben Amorim’s side couldn’t get close to them in the first half.

Amorim has admitted that a relegation battle “is a possibility” and Man Utd legend Neville has hinted that it would take something drastic – like dropping down to the Championship – for the new head coach to lose his job.

The Portuguese left Sporting for Man Utd earlier this season but has been unable to turn things around after the club’s miserable start to 2024/25 under Erik ten Hag.

Club legend Neville was asked on Sky Sports if the Man Utd hierarchy will stick with Amorim. He replied: “I mean, whatever happened? Probably not.”

He continued: “They’re going to support him, aren’t they? Their mindset is such now that they’re going to dig in, support the manager, get him through maybe a transfer window in January.

“I’m not sure there’s that much money to spend in January because they’re on the edge of FFP, but they’ll obviously get to the summer and there’s going to have to be a huge overhaul again.”

Neville did point some blame at Amorim over his team selection against the Magpies and says he was not surprised to see Newcastle dominate the midfield.

“I think we knew a lot of what we actually saw on the pitch was going to happen,” said Neville.

“I mean, Casemiro and [Christian] Eriksen in midfield. Jamie Carragher had done a piece in the studio about [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Diogo] Dalot playing wing-backs and being more defensive. And that wouldn’t lead to goals, which is exactly what happened.

“I didn’t see any balance in the team selection. So I think that whilst I was a little nervous about Manchester United doing well in this game tonight before I saw the team sheet, once I saw the team sheet I was pretty sure that it would be a struggle.

“I think a lot of what we saw we expected, it was a grim night.”

