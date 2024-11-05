Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham thinks Cristiano Ronaldo would be “very welcome” to return to the Premier League giants “under Ruben Amorim”.

Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils during the 2021 summer transfer window as they signed him from Serie A giants Juventus.

The 2021/22 season was successful for the forward, who scored 24 goals in his 38 appearances across all competitions. However, sixth-placed Man Utd finished the season trophyless and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and he butted heads with Ronaldo, who left his boyhood club at the end of 2022 after dropping down the pecking order under the Dutch head coach.

At the time, it was reported that Ronaldo was unhappy after Man Utd missed out on the Champions League. He was linked with several European sides but joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after his contract with the Premier League giants was mutually terminated.

Ronaldo left Man Utd after he slammed Ten Hag, the Glazer family and several club legends in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international was never going to be seen back at Man Utd while Ten Hag remained in charge, but his sacking and the appointment of Ruben Amorim could see him make a return down the line.

Sheringham believes Ronaldo would be “very welcome back at Man Utd, but he also suspects he will be “onto bigger and better things” after retiring.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would be very welcome back at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, but he is onto bigger and better things,” Sheringham said.

“I think that Ronaldo will follow in the path of David Beckham in doing things away from coaching, higher profile things around the world.

“I’m sure he’d be very, very welcome in any capacity coming back to the club, but I doubt that he’ll be a coach.”

39-year-old Ronaldo has entered the final stage of his career and Dietmar Hamann believes he’s facing a “big issue”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo can sense his career is coming to an end soon, which is probably why he acted the way he did against Scotland,” Hamann said.

“His ego has made him the player he is today. But, I wasn’t a big fan of his antic in the Euros – he put his interests ahead of Portugal’s interests.

“Ronaldo has scored a few goals in the Nations League, but does he make them a better side? I’m not sure, they’re a massively talented team who could win these games without him.

“Ronaldo is at a point in his career where he needs to start prioritising the team instead of himself. I’m not sure how much of the say the manager has in team selection, which is a big issue.

“I’d be very surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 1000 career goals, I don’t think he can go on for that long.”