Man Utd legend Scholes mocks Lingard after X-rated rant as former club ‘decide against’ re-signing him

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has once again commented on ex-Nottingham Forest player Jesse Lingard preparing for his return to football.

The former Man Utd duo played alongside each other at Old Trafford and Lingard’s recent social media activity has infuriated Scholes.

Lingard is still without a club since leaving Nottm Forest upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

After making the foolish decision to return to Man Utd after his superb loan spell with West Ham, the London outfit were expected to sign him on a free transfer following his exit from the Red Devils ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

West Ham were in the running to sign him but he ended up joining newly-promoted Nottm Forest. This move did not end up working for anyone involved as Lingard failed to score to grab an assist in any of his 17 Premier League appearances under Steve Cooper.

Linked with clubs from the Saudi Pro League, Europe and MLS in recent months, Lingard has seemingly had plenty of options but he is still a free agent.

It’s clear from Lingard’s social media activity since Christmas that he is looking for a return to football as nine separate posts to Instagram have included images of him in training.

Earlier this week, Scholes posted a hilarious comment to an upload of Lingard training in a gym: “Are you just gonna f*** about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football.”

As part of Lingard’s latest upload, he was out training on a football pitch in Dubai. In response, Scholes jokingly commented: “There we go Jess….a ball.”

It was claimed at the start of this month that Everton are considering ‘offering a Premier League lifeline’ to Lingard, who has also been linked with West Ham.

A return to the Hammers has been ruled out by The Evening Standard, though. It is said that they are ‘not interested’ in Lingard’ despite their growing injury crisis’. The report adds.