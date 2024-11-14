Manchester United legend Louis Saha has snubbed Viktor Gyokeres as his former club “needs” to sign an alternative who is “more of a guarantee”.

Following the appointment of Ruben Amorim, Man Utd have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon standout Gyokeres.

Amorim has got the best out of Gyokeres, who is the 2024 top scorer in Europe. He has 66 goals and 19 assists in his 68 appearances for Sporting Lisbon since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd have been short of goals this season and Amorim is reportedly ready to get rid of two ‘resounding failures’.

On paper, Gyokeres would be a superb signing for Man Utd. Despite this, Saha has explained why he thinks they should buy Victor Osimhen instead.

“If you look at the stats, Man Utd should go after Victor Osimhen over Viktor Gyokeres, it’s as simple as that. He’s been scoring goals for four years at Napoli and has done exactly the same since joining Galatasaray, scoring goals for fun,” Saha said.

“He is a huge character and has the confidence to be a success everywhere he goes. I think there is a bit more of a guarantee behind him given the amount of time he has been successful.

“He is a big game player and he loves the game, he doesn’t care how his goals go in, he just wants to score and that’s what he does. He is very focused and he reminds me of Erling Haaland in that sense. I think he could be what Man Utd need.”

Saha has also urged his former club to sign Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler as they have “lots they could offer” him.

“Manchester United have lots they could offer Arda Guler, including more playing time than he gets at Real Madrid currently,” Saha added.

“United need that type of playmaker who plays with freedom and it’s very difficult for young players to get that at Real Madrid, especially in midfield.

“He could thrive at United with that opportunity. He needs to play to reach his potential and maybe a loan would suit him after he was so impressive at Euro 2024, he is a very clever player.

“United need someone who can provide chances to players like Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, they need a player who is capable of playing that final pass and that could be him.”

According to Saha, Amorim has three areas he immediately needs to address after taking over at Man Utd.

“Ruben Amorim needs to bring consistency to Man Utd, give his players confidence in themselves as well as freedom to perform,” Saha claimed.

“To win titles they need to win games but show they can do so on a consistent basis, he needs to find the right balance between discipline and freedom to allow his players to be at their best.”