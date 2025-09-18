Martin Odegaard has been named the "best" in the Prem by Bryan Robson

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has surprisingly named an out-of-form Arsenal star as “the best” in the Premier League in his opinion.

The Gunners have been one of the sides to aim for in the English top flight in the last few seasons. Three years in a row, they’ve finished second in the league – to Manchester City in the first two and to Liverpool last season.

Throughout much of that spell, Martin Odegaard has been one of the standout performers at Arsenal. His best season, 2022/23, saw the Norwegian score 15 goals and assist seven more in the Premier League, from the centre of the park.

The following season, he scored eight goals and assisted 11, but last term, his production dropped to three goals and eight assists, while after four games this season, he’s yet to have a hand in a goal.

However, that has not stopped United legend Robson suggesting he’s still the best in the league, especially as a comparison of his own game.

Robson told OLBG: “I like Odegaard at Arsenal. Declan Rice as well. I don’t think Declan can score as many goals but Odegaard [has] got that tackling ability as well.

“I think Odegaard is as good as anybody. He’s an excellent player, has got a great attitude, so I’d probably say in the Premier League at the moment, he would be the best.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Champions League prize money table calculated with over £100m on offer to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool

👉 Arteta is making the same mistake with Eze as he did with Havertz at Arsenal

👉 Arsenal summer signing told he must ‘be better’ as Romano reveals ‘internal feeling’ in clear update

“Then in my later career, Rodri I feel is a little bit like me as well because he protects the back four great and in my last four or five years, Sir Alex [Ferguson] always wanted me to do that.

“He wanted me to sit and let the young lads like [Ryan] Giggs, [Andrei] Kanchelskis, Incy [Paul Ince] and them get forward while I’d always try and protect the back four. I think Rodri is excellent at doing that.”

Odegaard has only played minimal roles in a few games this season. After a 90-minute outing in the Premier League opener, he was subbed off after 38 minutes against Leeds, only played 20 minutes as a substitute against Liverpool, and only managed 18 minutes from the start against Nottingham Forest.

He was not used in the Champions League opener against Athletic Club, though it’s believed he might well be back in action to face Manchester City at the weekend.

READ MORE: Jackson astonished by ‘brilliant’ new Arsenal signing; Gunners to accept January offer for team-mate