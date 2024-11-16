According to reports, former Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has ‘applied for a job’ as he eyes an ‘instant return’ to football.

Van Nistelrooy has turned to coaching after retiring from playing and had a successful spell at PSV Eindhoven during the 2022/23 campaign.

During this season, he helped them win the Johan Cruyff Shield and KNVB Cup but left at the end of the season after claiming he wasn’t backed enough.

The 48-year-old returned to Man Utd ahead of the 2024/25 season as he was named Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Old Trafford.

The two Dutchmen only worked with each other for around four months as Ten Hag was sacked at the end of last month.

Van Nistelrooy was named interim boss while Man Utd waited for the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim, who officially joined the Premier League giants this week.

The club legend won three of his four matches in charge but has left Man Utd as Amorim opted to bring his staff from Sporting Lisbon with him to Old Trafford.

READ: Five PL moves for Ruud van Nistelrooy post-Man Utd include replacing Ange Postecoglou at Spurs



The dynamic between Amorim and Van Nistelrooy could have been awkward as the latter has managerial ambitions.

Earlier this week, a report from The Sun claimed Van Nistelrooy could ‘make an instant return to English football’ as Championship outfit Burnley are ‘interested’ in him.

Before Van Nistelrooy returned to Man Utd, he was in line to join Burnley following last season’s relegation. The Clarets appointed Scott Parker after missing out on the Dutchman and they are fourth in the Championship after 15 games.

Burnley could miss out on Van Nistelrooy as a report from The Mirror claims he’s ‘applied for the manager’s job’ at Coventry City after they sacked Mark Robins.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Six next moves for Erik ten Hag post-Man Utd include Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United

👉 Ranking Ruben Amorim’s 12 ‘first signings’ by chance of *actually* being his first Man Utd signing

👉 Man Utd ‘priority’ Harry Kane tipped to ‘return’ for two reasons as INEOS ‘want’ huge ‘coup’



The report claims.

‘Ruud van Nistelrooy has applied for the Coventry City job – less than a week after his Manchester United exit. ‘Mirror Football understands he’s put himself forward for the vacancy in Coventry. The Championship outfit, who made the last four of the FA Cup last term, recently axed Mark Robins. ‘They are languishing in 17th in the second tier and have chosen to make a change in the dugout. No one has yet been appointed at the Coventry Building Society Arena but Van Nistelrooy has put his hand up as he looks to return to management.’

Van Nistelrooy is facing competition from former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard as Coventry City owner Doug King has confirmed he’s also applied for the job.

“We’ve received a huge amount of CVs from high quality people, of which Frank is one,” King said.

“We’ve done nothing on that process. Clearly we’re in the international break. We’ll be assessing everything.

“We’ll work out who’s going to make the shortlist and we’ll go from there.”