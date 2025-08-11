Manchester United legend Mikael Silvestre has warned the club there are “not a lot” of the type of player they are willing to let go of around, and they should “absolutely not” rush into seeing the back of him.

United have had a successful summer in terms of incomings. They have spent around £200million on attacking talents Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, as well as young left-back Diego Leon.

The outgoings have not been as regular. Marcus Rashford is the only big first-team player to leave, having gone on loan to Barcelona.

Another forward could also be pushed out as a result of the signing of Sesko, as multiple reports have suggested that addition has meant there’s no space for Rasmus Hojlund anymore.

Speaking about the signing of the RB Leipzig striker, United legend Silvestre warned Ruben Amorim and the Red Devils board that should not mean Hojlund is sold.

He said: “Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around, Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker that doesn’t make those runs in behind the defence.

“He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition. But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn’t rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan. Absolutely not.”

There is a chance that it’s not just a loan deal that Hojlund leaves on, as reports have suggested United would actually prefer to sell him, while the Denmark international is now ‘reluctantly ready to leave’.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has said: ‘Rasmus Hojlund has now been directly told he’ll need to leave to gain minutes this season and is considering his options. Manchester United prefer to sell, but have not ruled out a loan. Milan prepared to meet #MUFC’s £40m valuation via a loan fee and buy option. Further talks took place yesterday.’

As a result of United telling Hojlund to leave, though some don’t think he should, it is suggested he has accepted that might be best.

Indeed, it’s been stated he is reluctantly ready to leave – despite recently suggesting he is hopeful that he can stay and fight for his place at just 22 years old – and sources are accepting that Sesko’s arrival means the Dane’s days are numbered.

After he scored just four Premier League goals in 32 games last season, it’s not a surprise that United have both signed a new striker, and will prioritise him and Zirkzee, who was signed after Hojlund and still has the faith of the coaches despite a lean first season.

