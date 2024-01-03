Man Utd legend reveals huge Wayne Rooney reservations after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham after just 83 days in charge.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed he told Wayne Rooney of his reservations at the time his former Manchester United team-mate was appointed Birmingham City manager.

Rooney was sacked by Championship club Birmingham on Tuesday following a heavy defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day, bringing an end to a disastrous 83-day stint in charge.

The Blues sat sixth in the table when Rooney was appointed in October following the controversial dismissal of John Eustace, but have slipped to 20th – just six points above the relegation zone – having lost nine of Rooney’s 15 games in charge.

Appearing on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand – who played alongside Rooney with Man Utd and England – felt the former Derby County and D.C United coach was up against it from the start after replacing the popular Eustace, who had overseen the club’s flying start to the season.

He said: “I spoke to Wayne on the phone when he got the job.

“I spoke to him at the time, it’s a difficult time to go into a club when the tails are up and they’re doing well, when they like the manager.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Robbie Savage delivers Eddie Howe sack verdict as Newcastle pressure mounts

“I saw that the players seemed to like the manager and were playing for him.

“Nine times out of 10 a manager replaces someone who isn’t doing well. This was a different scenario and his back was against the wall from the start.”

In a statement following his dismissal, Rooney admitted that it “will take some time to get over this setback” and revealed his plans to “take some time my family” having been involved in football without a break since emerging as a 16-year-old with boyhood club Everton.

The 38-year-old strongly indicated that he is not yet finished in the dugout, vowing to “prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

Ferdinand’s comments come after Gary Lineker expressed via The Rest is Football podcast his desire to see Rooney offered “another chance” in management, having emerged with credit from a difficult situation with Derby in 2022.

However, Lineker’s fellow pundit, the former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards, claimed Rooney was not adaptable enough at Birmingham with the busy Championship schedule making it a challenge for managers to enforce a different style of play mid-season.

Richards said: “I think the best managers know how to adapt at the right times. You [need] a team who can be solid and make you a goal [to] get your way through [to the] transfer window.

“So a lot of people are saying: ‘OK, wait until January as he’s not brought in his own players. Is it really fair to judge him?’

“But, to be honest, the team was doing so well [before Rooney’s arrival] so there’s no real excuse.

“I played in the Championship and it’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. In between them [sic] days, you just rest anyway. So to try and get your style of play within the season is going to be very, very difficult.

“I think he’s still got a chance of being a very good manager because, at Derby, he did a good job with what they were dealing with: finances and losing players and the transfer embargoes so many different things – and he nearly kept them up.

“This Birmingham job, because of where they were in the league and [being] 20th now, [has] not gone to plan and we have to be honest about that.”