Man Utd legends rave over ‘best player’ vs Chelsea as Sir Alex example used to silence critics

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho was “the best player on the pitch” according to Paul Scholes, as Patrice Evra used examples from the Sir Alex Ferguson era to silence the wingers critics.

Garnacho was a constant threat to Chelsea in United’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford, and forced Mauricio Pochettino to take Marc Cucurella off at half-time having given the Spaniard the runaround at right-back, before giving replacement Reece James similar problems.

The Argentina international has three goals in all competitions this season – including the stunning bicycle kick against Everton – but was criticised for his lack of defensive work in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle having left Luke Shaw to fend for himself on a number of occasions.

But Evra reckons Garnacho wouldn’t have been made to “track back” under Ferguson, who believed his defenders should be capable of coming out on top in “two v one scenarios”.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Evra said: “What I love about him is that he has that United DNA. I know against Newcastle, people were saying he doesn’t track back but I’m sorry – I played with Giggsy, with Park Ji-Sung, with Ronaldo, with Nani.

“I’d never ask them to track back because [Sir Alex] Ferguson was always saying they had to enjoy the two v one scenario – if you can’t accept a two v one scenario, you’re not a Man United defender.”

Scott McTominay was named Man of the Match having scored both goals, his fifth and sixth of the season, but Scholes said he would have selected Garnacho, who “went up another level” against Chelsea.

“I thought Garnacho was excellent,” Scholes told Premier League Productions. “I thought he was probably the best player on the pitch.

“I know Scott scored two goals and got player of the match but I thought Garnacho was excellent and he went up another level tonight.”

Wes Brown was similarly impressed with the 19-year-old, and the issues he gave James.

He said: “When he’s on form like this he’s very hard to stop. He didn’t stop running, and when he got the ball down their throats they couldn’t handle him at times.

“Reece James is a fantastic defender, he turned him a few times, pretty easy as well.”