Rio, Scholes take aim at Man Utd star after Bayern gaffe – ‘Not sure what he’s doing’

Lisandro Martinez has once again been criticised for his defending following Manchester United’s defeat to Bayern Munich.

The 4-3 scoreline flattered United, who were thoroughly outplayed by the German giants at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Andre Onana has borne the brunt of the criticism in the wake of the defeat after his calamitous error for Leroy Sane’s opener, but Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes also picked out Martinez for his role in Bayern’s second goal.

Jamal Musiala’ cut the ball back for an unmarked Serge Gnabry to drill home as Martinez and Sergio Reguilon both focused on marking Harry Kane.

“I’m not sure Martinez is doing with this goal,” Scholes told TNT Sports while analysing Bayern’s second.

“He goes backwards, he and Reguilon have one player between them, Reguilon should take that man. Martinez should be getting out to Gnabry who scores that goal. If anything, I think he blocks the goalkeeper’s view.”

Ferdinand added: “Martinez is at fault, he should recognise the danger, where the players in the box are.”

Martinez impressed in his debut season for the Red Devils following his £56m move from Ajax in the summer of 22, but his displays this term have come under scrutiny with United conceding 14 goals in their last five games.

United legend Peter Schmeichel was also critical of the Argentina interntional during their 3-1 defeat to Brighton, in which Martinez was easily deceived by Pascal Gross.

“It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual,’ Schmeichel told Premier League Productions. “Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in line of the goalkeeper.

“He should be closing down rather of just stood up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Clearly things aren’t right for Manchester United.”

