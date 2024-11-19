Man Utd star ‘impressing’ behind the scenes deemed an ‘excellent fit’ for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United fans have been waiting to be excited all season, and just as a new manager comes along, they may have more than one reason to be.

After Ruben Amorim took his first training session as head coach earlier this week, fans noticed summer signing Leny Yoro has also been involved as a right centre-back.

Amorim’s system includes the use of three central defenders, and Yoro will certainly be excited to lineup alongside Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

The young Frenchman is yet to play competitively for the club due to an ankle injury he picked up in pre-season, but Give Me Sport have claimed Yoro’s attitude towards returning back to full fitness after such an early setback has ‘impressed’ staff across their Carrington training base.

Key figures working behind the scenes also believe Yoro’s extended period on the sidelines could work out as a blessing in disguise, allowing him further period of time to get to grips with life in England and at United, where the stakes are so high and players are heavily scrutinised when things go wrong.

The former Lille defender was also of interest to Champions League winners Real Madrid, though the Spanish giants failed to cough up the fee that the French club were demanding. In an interview with MUTV after signing for the club, the 19-year-old confirmed he has struck up a good relationship with United club legend and former centre-back Rio Ferdinand, who had convinced him to go to Old Trafford.

Sources have also been informed that Yoro is seen as an ‘excellent fit’ for Amorim’s three at the back system, which begs the question whether United had lined up the Portuguese boss in the summer when securing the signature of Yoro. Manuel Ugarte was also one that raised question marks when signed, though he is a player who had previously played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

Yoro has privately eyed up United’s trip to Arsenal on December 4 as a game in which he wants to play in, but he is set to be given minutes before that as United return to Premier League action at the weekend, with the Europa League returning next week. The defender has been pictured on the grass for a while now.

United fans will be relieved with the news with their season starting so poorly thanks to a mixture of bad decisions from former boss Erik ten Hag, and a number of absentees due to injury.

Amorim’s first training session did see the return of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount however.