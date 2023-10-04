Man Utd ‘liability’ slammed; four Red Devils have an ‘unrepairable’ issue – ‘Ten Hag’s lost his players’

According to Richard Keys, four Manchester United stars have an “unrepairable” problem, while Erik ten Hag has “lost his players”.

The Red Devils suffered a fresh blow on Tuesday night as they were beaten 3-2 by Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Champions League group stages.

Man Utd lost their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich before they lost to Galatasaray despite twice being ahead at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund shone as he scored a brace, but his good work was undone by United’s defensive woes. Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi scored for Galatasaray against Man Utd, who had Casemiro sent off in the latter stages for two bookings.

The Premier League giants are now under huge pressure heading into this weekend’s game against Brentford as they have four losses in seven league games this term.

Keys took to social media on Wednesday morning to hit out at Erik ten Hag, Andre Onana, Bruno Fernandes and more.

“It’s clear Erik ten Hag has lost his players with his tin-pot tough guy act and by always blaming them. That’s repairable,” Keys said via X.

“Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat not being able to run isn’t and the goalkeeper is a liability.

“Bruno Fernandes won’t run – that’s a big problem. He’s not a captain.”

Speaking post-match, Hojlund admitted that Man Utd are in a “tough period” and they “need to stick together”.

“Of course, it’s not about the individual performance,” Hojlund said. “It’s about getting the three points and at the moment we’re not doing good enough.

“We need to remember we can’t get goals (go in) right after we score. We’ve had a few games now where they just scored after we scored. We need to go back and analyse that tomorrow and talk about it in the group.

“Of course, it’s a tough period now but we need to stick together and that’s the only way we can get out of this period.”

When asked about United’s upcoming clashes against FC Copenhagen, Hojlund added: “We need to get some points now if we want to play in Champions League after the group stage.

“I am looking forward to playing against them because it’s a former club, my brothers are playing there, and I have a big heart for Copenhagen.

“But now I play in Manchester United and we need to get some points out of them.”

