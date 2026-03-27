Man Utd ‘likely’ to sign Newcastle leading star on one condition after ‘gentleman’s agreement’ reveal

Manchester United have been backed to sign Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimaraes this summer on one condition.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for at least one new midfielder as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Man Utd may need to sign more than one midfielder because Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave, while they are linked with a lot of potential targets.

This includes Guimaraes, with it suggested in recent weeks that he could look to leave Newcastle in the summer as they look set to miss out on European qualification.

This places Newcastle in a difficult position as Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon are also attracting interest from elsewhere, but they do stand to receive at least £60m for each player were they to leave.

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Reports in recent days have indicated that Tonali is perhaps the most likely of Newcastle’s players to leave Man Utd, with it revealed that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with his current club to allow a transfer if certain conditions are met.

This could impact Guimaraes’ hopes of leaving, though a report from Football Insider and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claims Man Utd are ‘likely’ to sign him as long as interim boss Michael Carrick is given the job permanently.

Wyness explained: “I think that a lot will depend on Michael Carrick and the sort of player he wants as well and if Carrick gets the job.

“So there’s a lot of talk about Man United, but we’ve got to see if that position gets settled in terms of the manager at Man United because you can’t start making those decisions without knowing which manager you have for next season.”

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He continued: “It’s looking more and more like Carrick may well get the job, and he hasn’t been outspoken about who he wants, but I do sense that Guimaraes is his type of player, so I would think that would cement it even further.

“But again, there are those sorts of hurdles to overcome and it’s all many moving parts. But I do think that Guimaraes to United is looking more and more likely.”

And ex-Man Utd star Kleberson thinks Guimaraes would be a suitable replacement for Casemiro.

“I’d love to see Bruno Guimaraes replace Casemiro at Man Utd,” Kleberson told AceOdds.com.

“I don’t want Casemiro to leave Man Utd but Bruno at Man Utd and Old Trafford, it would be so good. He’s a player who can adapt so easily to new things. That’s why he’s done well at Newcastle and played well for Brazil.”

“His style will really connect at Man Utd. I hope that it happens because he would be a great signing for Man Utd.”

“He’s a guy who does the job. He’s the one who anticipates mistakes and fixes them, both offense and defense. He drops back to the defenders, he has good quality and vision with the ball and in the final third, he’s class – he can shoot from outside the box, get inside the box, cross it well. He’s not a vocal leader but he fixes what can go wrong on the field. That’s what I really enjoy seeing from him.”

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